Grapevine Brings Christmas Entertainment This December

If you’ve ever watched a Hallmark Christmas movie and thought, “I wish my town was that festive for Christmas,” you need to visit Grapevine and participate in their holiday events. Make plans now to catch some live music, a show, or just watch a holiday movie.

HISTORIC PALACE THEATRE

Memorable Christmas Performances and Classic Christmas Movies at the Palace Theatre: Enjoy live holiday-themed performances and entertainment, and see Christmas classics on the big screen at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre, presenting sponsor Park Place Lexus, Jaguar and Land Rover Grapevine! For tickets, visit Palace-Theatre.com or by calling 817.410.3100. 300 S. Main St.

North Central Ballet presents “Nutcracker – Short and Sweet”: Enjoy colorful and energetic dancing to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, including “Spanish Dance,” “Arabian Dance,” and the“Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.” Tickets are $15, reserved seating. Sunday, November 28 at 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

William Lee Martin's "The Return of the Nutcracker," A Christmas Standup Spectacular: It's adult humor without the adult language. The show is high energy and guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit! 18 and over. Tickets are $29. Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

"A Merry Little Christmas Show" with Ricki Derek: Ricki Derek and his swinging Ho, Ho, Ho Orchestra return to the historically-swanky Palace Theatre. Ricki croons your favorite Christmas tunes backed by his amazing orchestra and a few special guests. Tickets start at $32. Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Cinderella – A British Pantomime: Enjoy the boos, cheers, pantomime antics and sing-along fun at Peter Duncan's "Cinderella." This family friendly screening of The Grand Online Family Pantomime puts a twist on the classic and will put you in the Christmas spirit. Satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy very British treats from the British Emporium's booth in the lobby. Tickets are $6.50 per adult; $5 per senior/ child. Sunday, December 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Lancaster Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Elvis Christmas Special with Kraig Parker: Kraig Parker's looks, moves, charisma and powerful voice are as close as it gets to seeing the King of Rock-n-Roll in person. He will be backed by his Royal Tribute Band and offer a mix of Christmas favorites, Elvis hits and other special surprises. VIP Tickets $42, Tickets $32 for adults, $15 for kids under 12. Sunday, December 5 at 4 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

It's a Wonderful Life Radio Play: A Wishing Star Stage Company Production and the Palace Theatre present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. It is December 24, 1946 and a small group of actors have gathered in Studio A of WFTX Radio for a live broadcast, ready to take on dozens of characters and recreate Bedford Falls with live foley sound effects and virtuosic, high-energy performances to bring It's a Wonderful Life live. Tickets $25, reserved seating. Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Will Hearn's The Grand Ol' Christmas Show with Blue Water Highway: This original by The Grand Ol' Production Company and Will Hearn features Americana standout Blue Water Highway, the N-0-E-L Radio Orchestra and Gospel Singers, plus a cast of the best artists and entertainers in Texas. VIP Tickets $50, Tickets $32. Sunday, December 12 at 4 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin the Christmas Tribute: Experience a captivating blend of swing, swagger and holiday fun with a rousing Christmas salute to the "kings of cool" – Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, produced by Tribute Masters. Tickets $36. Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Christmas with the Petersens: Celebrate Christmas with The Petersens as they bring their original bluegrass sound to the Palace Theatre. The Petersens are an award-winning Americana roots family in their 10th season of shows in Branson, MO. Tickets $28. Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.

Classic Christmas Movies: Watch beloved Classic Christmas movies this season at Grapevine's Historic Palace Theatre. Tickets $6. Movies include Home Alone (1990), November 27 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and December 21 at 2 p.m.; It's a Wonderful Life (1946), November 29 at 7 p.m., December 9 at 7 p.m., December 20 at 7 p.m. and December 22 at 7 p.m.; A Christmas Carol (1951), November 30 at 7 p.m.; White Christmas (1954), December 1 at 7 p.m., December 15 at 7 p.m., December 21 at 7 p.m., December 22 at 2 p.m. and December 23 at 7 p.m.; A Christmas Story (1983), December 6 at 7 p.m.; Scrooged (1988), December 7 at 7 p.m.; Miracle on 34th Street (1947), December 8 at 7 p.m.; Elf (2003), December 13 at 7 p.m.; National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), December 14 at 7 p.m.; Animated Double Feature: Charlie Brown Christmas & Frosty the Snowman, December 20 at 11 a.m., December 22 at 11 a.m. and December 23 at 11 a.m.; The Santa Clause (1994), December 20 at 2 p.m. and December 23 at 2p.m.; The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), December 21 at 11 a.m.; The Shop Around the Corner (1940), December 28 at 2 p.m.; The Holiday (2006), December 29 at 2 p.m.; Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) December 30 at 2 p.m.

LANCASTER THEATRE CLASSIC CHRISTMAS CARTOONS & CRAFTS:

Visit the Lancaster each Tuesday from November 30 – December 23 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to see classic Christmas cartoons such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” and many other cartoons, presenting sponsor Park Place Lexus, Jaguar and Land Rover Grapevine. Create Christmas crafts including Candy Can Elves, Snowman Stocking Ornaments, Ugly Sweater ties and more. Child tickets $6 and include movie, craft, a small popcorn and beverage. Adult tickets $3 and include movie and a beverage.