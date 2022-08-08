“Ring on Fire” at Southern Junction Texas Aug. 13

Facebook

“Ring on Fire” comes to Southern Junction Texas Aug. 13, presented by TSW+ Network. Bell time is at 7:30 p.m., but VIP tickets are available for a special meet and greet reception at 6 p.m. General admission tickets start at $10, and are available at TexasStyleWrestling.com.

Texas Style Wrestling is fun for the entire family, featuring live, hard hitting, classic “Good vs Evil” no nonsense sports entertainment. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, along with former WWE’s Stars Jazz, Rodney Mack, Ivan Warsaw and Big Kon are featured. Rising star Sodapop Hendrix will be in attendance along with NWA former Worlds Heavy Weight champions Nick Aldis and Tim Storm. NWA stars Colby Carino and Bryan Idol, 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield, and many others battle it out match after match.

“TSW+ is Hot and it’s going to get hotter at ‘Ring of Fire’ August 13, said Randy Cline, President of Texas Style Wrestling LLC. “Plan of Attack on July 9th was literally one for the record books. Our TSW+ Network live event at Southern Junction more than doubled our attendance from our May Day event. Over 350 TSW fans attended the stellar event including 100 or more kids. They got what they came for, ruff rugged and real Texas wrestling, right in the heart of the Metroplex and right in their faces,” he added.

“Ring on Fire”

Part of Texas Style Wrestling live tapings to be uploaded at a future date to TexasStyleWrestling.com, TSWPLUS.com, and Texas Style Wrestling app, the digital platform owned by Texas Style Wrestling LLC. Recorded episodes are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSW app and include weekly content, special insider commentary, producer’s video, Meet and Greet with wrestlers, ticket promotions, giveaways, interactive games, videos of your favorite wrestling personalities and more. For more information please visit TexasStyleWrestling.com or TSWPLUS.com.

General admission tickets for “Ring of Fire” start at $10, and children under 12 are free with a paid adult. (Limit 2 per paid adult.) Reserved seating starts at $20. Tickets are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSWPLUS app. Bring the family out to watch Texas Style Wrestling–“Ring on Fire” Live Show at Southern Junction Texas, 101 N. Rogers Road in Irving. VIP and Meet and Greet–6 p.m., and Bell Time–7:30 p.m.

Texas Style Wrestling

“The action in TSW is unlike anything I’ve seen in 20+ years of broadcasting professional wrestling. You are seeing cagey veterans like Rodney Mack on the same card as athletic young talent like tag champs, The OMGs. TSW management continues to bring in the best of the best and TSW is the kind of pro wrestling I grew up with out of Dallas, Texas,” says Bob Mauldin, 31 West Productions.

TSW+ Network partners with Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling producing monthly live tapings at the historic Woodlawn Gym. For more information, please visit doggpounddogo.com. Texas Style Wrestling LLC is the parent company of The TSW+ Network, a digital media corporation that develops, produces, and presents family entertainment content such as Texas Style Wrestling.