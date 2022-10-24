Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on November 8. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE08 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the GoPass app on November 8. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

DART is also offering free roundtrip shuttle service to and from the Dallas County Elections Training/Warehouse (1460 Round Table Drive, Dallas) during the early voting period from October 24 through November 4, as well as on the day of the general election, November 8.

Riders wishing to vote at this location can connect to the special shuttle service using Route 222. The Vote Center Shuttle will pick up and drop off riders at the bus stop located at the intersection of Titan Drive at Empress Row (1278 Titan Drive, Dallas), which is served by Route 222, seven days a week. To get to the shuttle stop, riders should exit the train at Inwood/Love Field Station and board a Route 222 bus with the destination “Regal Row” in the headsign.

How to Find a Voting Location

The State of Texas organizes election information and voting locations by county. Click the link for your county to find a convenient voting location.

Voting locations are open at various times during early voting and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on the day of the Texas general election, November 8. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, you will be allowed to vote. Check your county elections website for specific times.

Plan Your Trip on DART to a Voting Location

Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the “Plan” tool in the free GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.

If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

Tips for a Safe Voting Experience