$625 Million Powerball® Jackpot For Tonight’s Drawing

Texas Lottery® players have another chance to play for the game’s eighth largest Grand Prize

AUSTIN — After no one won the Grand Prize Saturday night, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 24 Powerball drawing has been raised to an estimated annuitized $625 million – the eighth largest Grand Prize in Powerball® game history and the second largest Grand Prize of 2022. Monday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $299.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Monday’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $680 million.

“Excitement continues to build for this growing Powerball jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are hopeful that this Powerball jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player. While I look forward to congratulating that winner, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday’s drawing will be the 35th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the Aug. 6 drawing. This is the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since it reached an estimated annuitized $632.6 million for the Jan. 5 drawing.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2022, 15 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been sold to Texas Lottery players, including four during the current jackpot run. A Paris retailer sold a second-tier prize winning ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Oct. 22 drawing. Earlier this month, a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $1 million for the Oct. 15 drawing. Before that, a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Aug. 27 and a New Braunfels resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Sept. 12.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 24. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.7 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $77.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $194 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.