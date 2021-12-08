Red Oak Police Investigating Monday Accident Fatality

Accident Involving Bicyclist And Vehicle Results In Fatality

On Monday, December 6th, 2021 at around 6:36 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis
Emergency Dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a major accident involving a single vehicle and a subject on a bicycle in the 500 block of N. IH-35E southbound service road.

Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate and assisted by the Ovilla Police Department. At around 6:45 PM, Red Oak Police personnel arrived on scene and started an investigation into the collision.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the bicycle identified as Unit #1 exited a private drive attempting to cross both lanes of traffic and failed to yield the right of way to Unit 2. Unit 2 was identified as a Gray 2012 Chevy pickup and was traveling southbound in the left lane of the 500 block of IH-35E service road. Unit 1 collided with Unit 2 within the left lane of traffic.

The driver of Unit #1 was transported by AMR ambulance to Methodist Central Hospital in
Dallas for his injuries.

On Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at around 5:24 AM, the Red Oak Police Department was
notified that the driver of Unit 1 sustained life-ending injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital at approximately 2:53 AM. The decedent was identified as Lindsey, Dewey Wheatley (65 years old) of Glenn Heights, Texas. The driver of Unit #2 did not sustain any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

