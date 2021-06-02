Duncanville Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Accident

Facebook

Police Seek Help Identifying Deceased

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at approximately 5:52 am Duncanville Police Officers responded to a major accident in the southbound lanes of traffic of East U.S. Highway 67 service road between N. Cockrell Hill Road and Danieldale Road in Duncanville. Officers contacted the driver of the involved vehicle who stopped as required by law. The driver indicated he struck a pedestrian whom he did not see who was walking in the middle of the service road. The pedestrian, an unidentified black female estimated to be in her thirties, was pronounced deceased by responding paramedics due to severe trauma from the accident.

Currently, there are no charges pending against the driver of the vehicle as this appears to have simply been a tragic accident. The Dallas County Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the unidentified deceased female’s body.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the identity of the deceased is asked to contact Duncanville Police Department Accident Investigator Ben Luna at (972) 707-3854 or [email protected]