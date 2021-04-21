Red Oak & Ovilla Police Want Your Drugs! National Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take-Back Program April 24
This Saturday local Police Departments want your drugs, no, it’s not a trap. By dropping off your expired or unused prescription drugs, you can prevent misuse or drug abuse. A majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Members of the Red Oak Police Department will be serving our community during the drug take-back program which is happening on Saturday (4/24/2021) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Red Oak Police Department. You will be able to drive up to the assigned personnel in front of the Red Oak Police Department during the specified time frame and drop off the applicable prescriptions without having to exit your vehicle.
No matter where you live in Ellis County, take it to the box. The National Prescription Drug Take Back addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Prescription drug abuse is a huge problem and this is a great opportunity for citizens to safely clean out their medicine cabinets and make their home safe from drug theft and abuse.
THE RED OAK POLICE DEPARTMENT ALSO OFFERS A YEAR ROUND PRESCRIPTION DRUG RETURN BOX INSIDE OF THE RED OAK POLICE DEPARTMENT ADMINISTRATIVE ANNEX LOBBY LOCATED AT 100 BONHAM COURT.
Ovilla Police Department TAKE BACK Event Details
Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. we will be having our Drug Take Back Event.
Event time has changed from 10-2 to, now, 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m. ****Please make sure you note our new time so you don’t miss the event.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement. DEA and its partners will collect controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter medications which include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Intravenous solutions, injectable items, and syringes WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Other sharps and illegal drugs, such as marijuana or methamphetamine, are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. They will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Other Take Back locations include:
|MIDLOTHIAN PD
ACE HARDWARE
PARKING LOT
|0miles.
|Map
|CEDAR HILL PD
WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
|11miles.
|Map
|MAYPEARL PD
MAYPEARL PD
|11miles.
|Map
|GRAND PRAIRIE POLICE DEPT.
PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING – POLICE
|16miles.
|Map
|RED OAK PD
RED OAK PD
|13miles.
|Map
|OVILLA POLICE DEPARTMENT
OVILLA POLICE DEPARTMENT
|13miles.
|Map
|MANSFIELD PD
MANSFIELD PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING
|13miles.
|Map
|DESOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT
DESOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT
|14miles.
|Map
|DUNCANVILLE PD
DUNCANVILLE PD
|17miles.
|Map
|PALMER POLICE DEPARTMENT
PALMER CITY HALL
|20miles.
|Map
|ELLIS COUNTY SO
COLEMAN JR. HIGH
PARKING LOT
|16miles.
|Map
|MILFORD PD
MILFORD PD
|22miles.
|Map
|ARLINGTON PD
ARLINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAST ARLINGTON POLICE SERVICE CENTER
|22miles.
|Map
|