Red Oak ISD 2022-2023 School Calendar Emphasizes Instructional Time In Classroom

ROISD Board approves 2022-23 School Calendar with more student days

(RED OAK, TX) — On March 28, 2021, the Red Oak ISD School Board approved the calendar submitted by administration for the 2022-2023 School Year. The final calendar looks considerably different than the one sent to staff, students, and parents for feedback because of changes made based on the input received and review of area ISDs released calendars.

“We truly poured over the input from parents, staff, and even students. The primary concern was the implementation of HB4545 to help close the gap for students who did not meet standards on the STARR exams the year before. Next year, instead of 4-5 days of intervention for only those students, we will embed intervention into other opportunities such as summer school, Talon Time, and before, after and even during school,” stated ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford.

“The second element we really drilled down to was time teachers have with all students. We feel that the priority should always be on instructional time in the classroom in order to meet the needs of all students,” said Sanford.

Survey Completed by 476 Individuals

Initial survey approval was down from the previous year – with only 67% favorable compared to 74% the year before (which was done before HB4545 and the Academic AID week was introduced). We also saw an increase from 5% to 11% unfavorable. We had 476 individuals take the survey – 66% parents, 26% staff, and 8% students.

“After the survey results, we really went back to the drawing board and looked at what each day meant for student learning – each staff development day, holiday, or break was scrutinized with an intentional focus on putting student learning first,” said Sanford.

“We also evaluated the impact on our employees. We have staff consistently dedicated to moving the academic needle for every student,” stated Sanford. “We have also been very intentional in providing increased benefits and pay raises to our staff. We have increased insurance contributions, retirement incentives, given staff loyalty payments, and look forward to releasing next year’s salary plans soon with raises and step increases for all employees!”

“We know some prefer to start mid-week after the long summer break, but to balance grading periods and semesters, and increase student instruction days earlier in the year, we will start on a Monday this year,” added Sanford.

“We have some unique days in the fall because of UIL travel limiting bus options – we can’t run routes and get the team and support programs to games at the same time,” said Sanford. “Also, drivers have limits to hours they can drive within 24 hours.”

The main reasons for changes:

#1 – Student Instruction Time – gain as many days/minutes as we can for all students.

Academic Accelerated Instruction Days/Times will be embedded into other opportunities – summer school, Talon Time, and before, after, and during school.

Closer alignment with area schools’ start and end dates – many staff live in surrounding towns

We have more Staff Development Days than many ISDs, and designated days are workdays for staff to finish grades and prep for upcoming assessments and instruction

Early release days for Homecoming Parade (Oct. 14), and travel for UIL football and support groups (Sept. 16 and Oct. 20 – band, cheer, drill, trainers) to travel to Killeen. (Buses and drivers unable to do gameday travel and school routes; also cannot drive routes the next morning after a Thursday game.)

Last day of school – Wednesday, May 24, before the Memorial Day Holiday; two staff days on end allow time to finish grades and host End of Year Staff Celebration

Calendar Dates:

First Day of School – Monday, August 15

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Early Release/Staff Dev. – Friday, September 16 (away football game, Killeen)

Fair Day – Monday, October 3

Early Release (Homecoming Parade) – Friday, October 14

Early Release/Staff Dev. – Thursday, October 20 (away football game, Killeen)

Parent-Teacher Conference Day – Friday, October 21

Staff Development Day – Friday, November 18

Thanksgiving Break – November 21-25

Winter Break – December 22-January 4

Staff Development/Work Days – January 5-6

Martin Luther King Day – Monday, January 16

Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 20

Spring Break – March 13-17

Good Friday, Break – Friday, April 7, 10

Last Day of School – Wednesday, May 24

Staff Development and Work Days (Student Holidays during School Year):