Red Cross: Three reasons to give blood this month

DALLAS, February 15, 2023 — One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood/platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:

Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.

It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.

February 13 – 17 is Phlebotomists Recognition Week. This special week celebrates the role our phlebotomists play in the donation of the lifesaving blood products they collect daily as well as the care they provide to our donors during the donation process. Swing by your local donation site and say thanks, make a friend.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals –are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS ( 1-800-733-2767 ).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16 – Feb. 28:

Dallas

2/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Frank Recruitment Group, 500 N. Akard St., Ross Tower, Dallas, TX 75201

2/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Feed the Streets, 3117 S. Malcolm X Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

2/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., Dallas, TX 75226

Desoto

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Desoto, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Desoto, TX 75115

2/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Organizations Active in Disaster, 206 S. Parks Dr., Desoto, TX 75115

Flower Mound

2/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound, TX 75028

Fort Worth

2/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chick-fil-A – Saginaw, 4500 W. Bailey Boswell, Fort Worth, TX 76179

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hulen Mall, 4800 South Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX 76132

2/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76179

2/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mira Vista Country Club, 6600 Mira Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76132

Grand Prairie

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CrossPoint Church of Christ, 3020 Bardin Rd., Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Irving

2/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vistra, 1925 W John Carpenter Fwy., Irving, TX 75063

Keller

2/16/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, 3789 Thompson Rd., Keller, TX 76244

Northlake

2/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Canyon Falls HOA, 6950 Canyon Falls Dr., Northlake, TX 76226

Plano

2/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., CH Robinson, 8454 Parkwood Blvd., STE. 200, Plano, TX 75024

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, 3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX 75093

2/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City, 4001 W. 15th St., Plano, TX 75093

Blood Donation Centers

One of the easiest ways to give is to schedule an appointment at a blood donation center. There are two Red Cross blood and platelet donation centers in the North Texas Region. They are in Irving and Plano.

Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center

2511 West Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway

Monday – Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday – Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center

741 N US-Central Expressway, Suite 1000

Monday – Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday – Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

