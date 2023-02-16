DeSoto Police Seek Help Identifying Man That Threatened Local Mosque

Facebook

The DeSoto Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who walked into the Desoto House of Peace & Community Center on the 500 block of West Beltline Road on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM and allegedly threatened to harm congregants and their families.

In addition to the photos that were posted on social media, Police reported that the man was seen by eyewitnesses leaving the scene in a pearl-white Nissan Frontier.

DeSoto Police are not releasing any additional information for this ongoing investigation.

Members of the public who have any information about this man are asked to contact detectives at 469-658-3050.