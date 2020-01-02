A spectacular touring venue, PY1, was magically transported to Arlington’s Globe Life Park on New Year’s Eve. The pyramid-shaped entertainment venue is the brainchild of Lune Rouge Entertainment. After opening in Montreal last summer, the technological touring venue kicked off its U.S. tour with a limited engagement in Arlington.

PY1 experience features “Through the Echoes,” a multimedia production created especially for the pyramid. “Stella-The time machine journey, a new family-friendly show, is also featured. And after dark, PY1 brings mature audiences a unique nightlife experience called PY1 Nights.

Through the Echoes takes audiences on an exciting trip through time and space. The show features lasers, 360 degree projections, and spectacular light-scapes.

Their special family show, Stella – The time machine journey, takes kids and their families on an unforgettable adventure through a time machine. On Saturday nights and select special nights, PY1 Nights takes over the pyramid. The venue is transformed into a dance floor, with theatrical projections. Visitors to PY1Nights are encouraged to let their creativity shine through their attire.

PY1 Pyramid

PY1 pyramid offers a dream-like experience of light, sound and spectacular visual effects. This unique entertainment environment can be enjoyed as a personal journey, or with friends and family. Visitors let their curiosity run free, escaping reality while discovering fascinating mysteries in the 81 foot tall pyramid. Opening New Year’s Eve and running for a limited time in Arlington, this versatile venue can be customized. It makes a spectacular backdrop for special events or corporate activation.

Tickets for Through the Echoes are available at PY1.com and Ticketmaster now. Single tickets start at $40.50 (including tax). Tickets for Stella – The time machine journey are also on sale, priced from $23.50. PY1 Nights tickets are also on sale now; corporate and group pricing are also available.

PY1 is an innovative pyramid shaped venue by Lune Rouge Entertainment. It has a capacity up to a thousand guests. The 81-foot high traveling structure presents memorable experiences through technology and special shows. Lune Rouge Entertainment’s industry experts and artists bring innovative tech to their artistic projects. They develop immersive entertainment experiences, exploring new creative horizons.

