Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson On The 2020 Violent Crime Reduction Plan

Dallas 2020 Violent Crime Reduction Plan

Yesterday, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) released its 2020 Violent Crime Reduction Plan. This effort, as requested by Mayor Eric Johnson, outlines the department’s blueprint to reduce the city’s violent crime rate.

Dallas experienced an increase of 3.9% in overall crime in 2019 compared to the previous year with an overall 15% increase in violent crime.

The comprehensive plan relies on collaborative efforts between interdepartmental and external agency partners with both short-term strategies to reduce violent crime in 2020 and long-term strategies that will ensure results are both continued and sustainable beyond this year.

On January 13, 2020 the specific strategies related to the goals and objectives of the plan will be presented to the Public Safety Committee.

Mayor Johnson’s Thoughts

“This plan is a start. I am pleased to see Chief Hall’s ideas for reducing violent crime in our city. And I am glad to see that she has described this plan as a ‘living’ document, as I have some concerns that I hope to see addressed in the coming weeks.

“For example, our city’s violent crime reduction goals ought to be more ambitious. We should strive to reduce homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies to 2018 levels citywide, at least. And over the next five years, our aim should be to reduce violent crime back to the historic lows this city saw in 2013 and 2014.

“I would also like to see more details on the implementation of the strategies mentioned in this plan, including some clear timelines and metrics for measuring outcomes.

“Dallas deserves our very best efforts in the year ahead to ensure that 2020 is safer than 2019, and that our residents can sleep soundly knowing that our police department is working aggressively and strategically toward apprehending and deterring violent offenders. This plan is key to our success in this regard, and I look forward to discussing it in more detail with the city manager and the esteemed members of the Dallas City Council.”

