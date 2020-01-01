One Shot at DeSoto New Year’s Party

DeSoto police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one party-goer with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, DeSoto police responded to a major disturbance call at a New Year’s Eve party on the 1300 block of Covington to find that several shots had been fired and that one party-goer had been shot in the shoulder and also had a separate graze wound. Neither injury was life-threatening and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and the role that several attendees at the party played. It was reported to police that multiple unidentified subjects showed up and fired shots inside and outside of the residence. Police also found that several people on the scene refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information to report

Detectives will continue to follow-up on these leads and encourage members of the public who might have additional information to contact them at (469) 658-3050. DeSoto police believe that this was an isolated incident limited to the residence and see no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is on-going.

Two killed in early December shooting

In early December, two men were shot and killed and three were injured in an incident at an apartment in the 200 block of West Wintergreen Road in DeSoto in a home invasion.

Also in December, 21-year-old Mason Varela was stabbed at her home in DeSoto. Her former boyfriend, 20-year-old Matthew Shane Gonzalez of Irving, was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

DeSoto police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Drive, where they found a woman lying in “a large pool of blood” outside the front door. The victim had been stabbed several times in her face and upper body.

Ex-boyfriend arrested in December stabbing death

She stated to her father over and over again, “It was Matthew. It was Matthew. It was Matthew.” In the legal world that’s called a “dying declaration.” Those were the last words spoken by Varela.

The father witnessed Gonzalez flee the scene in a gray 2000 Nissan Maxima.

