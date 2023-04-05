Pump Maintenance Bidder Notice City of Lancaster

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Invitation to Bid (ITB) will be accepted by the City of Lancaster, at the office of the City Purchasing Agent, City Hall Building, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 until the hour as specified below, at which time bids duly delivered and submitted will be considered for supplying the items listed below.

In order to participate, vendors must first register as a vendor with the City’s E-Procurement System. Once registered, vendors can log in and submit bids electronically. To register, view current bids, or participate in a bid, please visit: www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Municipal Center/City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146.

Further information may be obtained by calling Cheryl Womble, Purchasing Agent at (972) 218-1329.

Description

2023-06 Pump Maintenance

Due Date: April 24, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m.

The City of Lancaster is soliciting ITB proposals for Pump Maintenance in the office of Purchasing, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. ITB’s must be received by 3:00 p.m. CST on April 24, 2023. Late ITB’s will not be accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.