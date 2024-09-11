Public Utility Commission of Texas Secures $502,982 in Refunds and Bill Credits for Texas Consumers in Fiscal Year 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Austin, Texas ­— The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) secured refunds and bill credits of $502,982­­­ for Texas electric, water, and telecommunications consumers in fiscal year 2024 (Sept. 2023 – Aug. 2024). The agency’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) team of 20 employees assisted customers who reported billing issues or other complaints across the three industries the PUCT regulates, closing a total of 12,876 complaints during the fiscal year.

“Protecting consumers is the first commitment listed in our agency’s mission statement, and our staff works every day to make sure Texas utility consumers are treated fairly and receive high quality service,” CPD Director Chris Burch said. “The PUCT’s CPD staff is available and ready to help consumers resolve billing issues or other concerns with their electric, water, or telecommunications service. We always encourage customers to work with their provider first to resolve complaints, and we are here as a resource if additional help is ever needed.”

Dollar value of refunds and bill credits secured, categorized by industry in Fiscal Year 2024:

Industry Dollar Amounts of Refunds and Credits Electric $393,576 Water $89,272 Telecommunications $20,134 TOTAL $502,982

The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division also assists consumers with issues relating to electric, water and telecommunications utility disconnections and refusal of service. In total, the division fielded 32,552 calls from customers throughout the fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024 (June – Aug. 2024), the PUCT secured refunds and bill credits of $104,067 for 3,994 electric, water and telecommunications customers.

The PUCT has important information regarding the rights of consumers on our website. Consumers can contact our Consumer Protection Division for assistance or file a complaint using this customer resource page.

*Note: These totals are calculated at the end of each fiscal quarter for the purposes of this announcement. These totals are subject to change as complaints opened during the fiscal quarter progress through the resolution process.

About the Public Utility Commission

Our mission is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a long and proud history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.puc.texas.gov.