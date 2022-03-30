PUBLIC NOTICE OF SCHOOL HEALTH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING OF THE DUNCANVILLE ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES

64 shares Facebook

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, April 4, 2022, the Board of Trustees of the Duncanville Independent School District will hold a Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) beginning at 4:30 PM, at Duncanville ISD Education Plaza, 710 S. Cedar Ridge Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda, which is attached to and made a part of this Notice.

If during the course of the meeting covered by the Notice, the Board should determine that a closed or executive meeting or session of the Board should be held or is required in relation to any item included in this notice, then such closed or executive meeting or session as authorized by Section 551.001 et. seq. of the Texas Government Code (the Open Meetings Act) will be held by the School Board at the date, hour and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive meeting or session

concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Sections 551.071-551.086, inclusive, of the Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to:

Texas Government Code Section:

551.071 For the purpose of a private consultation with the Board’s attorney on any or all subjects or matters authorized by law.

551.072 For the purpose of discussing the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

551.073For the purpose of considering a negotiated contract for a prospective gift or donation.

551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation,

reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to

hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.

551.076 To consider the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of

security personnel or devices.

551.082 For the purpose of considering discipline of a public school child or children or to hear a complaint by an employee against another employee if the complaint or

charge directly results in a need for a hearing.

551.0821 For the purpose of deliberating a matter regarding a public school student if

personally identifiable information about the student will necessarily be revealed

by the deliberation.

551.083 For the purpose of considering the standards, guidelines, terms or conditions the

Board will follow, or instruct its representatives to follow, in consultation with

representatives of employee groups in connection with consultation agreements

provided for by Section 13.901 of the Texas Education Code.

551.084 For the purpose of excluding witness or witnesses from a hearing during examination of another witness.

551.086 For the purpose of considering economic development negotiations.

Should any final action final decision or final vote be required in the opinion of the Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then such final action final decision or final vote shall be at either:

a. the open meeting covered by this notice upon the reconvening of this public meeting; or

b. at a subsequent public meeting of the Board upon notice thereof; as the Board shall determine.

On this Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:26 am this Notice was mailed to news media who had previously requested such Notice and also posted in the lobby in the School District Administration Building.

Agenda

Monday, April 4, 2022

1. CALL TO ORDER AT 4:30 PM

Latisha Griffin

2. EMPLOYEE WELLNESS PROGRAM UPDATE

Kathleen Brown and Tiara Richard

3. UPDATES FROM PREVIOUS SHAC MEETINGS

(DRUG TASK FORCE, SUMMER FEEDING, COVID-19

UPDATE, AND RESTORATIVE PRACTICES)

Dr. Karin Holacka

4. SHAC COMMITTEE PROCESS AND FEEDBACK FOR

BOARD REPORT

Dr. Karin Holacka

5. ADJOURNMENT

Latisha Griffin