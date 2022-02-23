Public Meetings For Loop 9 Project In Dallas, Ellis Counties

16 shares Facebook

INPUT NEEDED FOR PROPOSED LOOP 9 PROJECT IN DALLAS, ELLIS COUNTIES STARTING MARCH 2

DALLAS – Three opportunities will be made available in March to gather input for a Loop 9 corridor improvement project in Dallas and Ellis counties. The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting as well as two in-person public meetings to share drafted plans and designs on a proposed new six-lane frontage road (Segment A) from US 67 to I-35E. This segment includes the communities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, and Red Oak.

The three meeting opportunities include:

In Desoto – Wednesday, Mar. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Academy Cafeteria at DeSoto High School (600 Eagle Drive)

In Midlothian – Thursday Mar. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center Ballroom (1 Community Circle Drive)

The virtual meeting will go live at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 2, remaining open through Mar. 18 at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/LP9SegmentA

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Loop 9, Segment A project to construct a six-lane new location frontage road system between US 67 and IH 35E through Dallas and Ellis counties, Texas. The proposed project passes through the cities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, and Red Oak.

The proposed Loop 9, Segment A project is an approximately 9.4-mile proposed new location six-lane roadway within an approximate 600-foot right-of-way. The proposed project right-of-way would include a median that would accommodate the future construction of an ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility. A No-Build Alternative, four Build Alternatives, and four modifications to these alternatives resulting from prior public involvement will be presented at the public meeting.

Both the in-person and virtual meetings will have the same information and be conducted in an open house forum where the public may come and go at their convenience. Participants will be able to view plan materials and provide input. Both formats have several options for providing submitting feedback:

Email project manager – [email protected]

Send email to project manager: Liang Ding, P.E., TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150-6643

All comments and mail must be submitted and postmarked by Friday, March 18, 2022, to be included in the public record.

Those without internet access can call (214) 320-4480 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development phase. If you need interpretation or translation services or are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting or in-person option, please contact Alice Rios Shaw, TxDOT Dallas District Public Information Officer at (214) 320-4485 no later than 4 p.m., Friday Feb. 25, 2022. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.