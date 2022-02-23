CHISD Announces Early Release Today, No Class Thursday

Facebook

Cedar Hill ISD Families and Staff,

Due to the forecasted winter weather all Cedar Hill ISD schools will close early today, February 23, 2022.

Early Dismissal for Wednesday, February 23:

2:00pm – All elementary schools, middle schools and Collegiate Academy & High School

2:45pm – Cedar Hill High School

CHISD buses will run their routes during the early release time schedule and the District is requesting that parents pick up their children as quickly as possible. Staff will be available to supervise scholars until parents arrive. Right at School will NOT be available this afternoon.

All Cedar Hill ISD schools and administrative offices will also close Thursday, February 24 due to winter weather conditions. Essential personnel such as maintenance and custodial staff are asked to contact their direct supervisor for further information.