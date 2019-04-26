Press Club Of Dallas Honors 2019 Legends In Journalism

Legends of North Texas Journalism

Eight North Texas journalists will be recognized with the prestigious lifetime excellence award, the Legends of North Texas Journalism, from the Press Club of Dallas. The ninth annual “Legends” reception and awards ceremony will be held at the historic Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza May 18 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

“On May 18, we will celebrate the talent and endurance of eight extraordinary people,” said Paul Wahlstrom, Press Club president. “Dallas/Fort Worth has been the home base for many successful journalists, and it is an honor for the Press Club of Dallas to recognize them.”

Press Club members nominated candidates and a committee of three Legends (Hugh Aynesworth, Rena Pederson, and Mike Cochran) finalized the list.

The 2019 Honorees

Rick Gosselin, The Dallas Morning News

Gosselin began his career in his hometown of Detroit. After a few years as a journalist in New York City and Kansas City, he came to The Dallas Morning News in 1990 as a reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, then as an NFL columnist and finally a general sports columnist.

Jim Schutze, Dallas Observer

Shutze has been the city columnist for the Dallas Observer since 1998. He has been a recipient of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies’ national award for best commentary and Lincoln University’s national Unity Award for writing on civil rights and racial issues. In 2011 he was admitted to the Texas Institute of Letters.

Karen Borta, KTVT News

Borta is a veteran journalist who joined CBS 11 News in 1995. Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter at CBS affiliate WTVT-TV in Tampa, KRBK-TV in Sacramento and KCEN-TV in Waco. She has received numerous honors for her work, including regional Emmy Awards, Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards and the Association of Women Journalists’ Vivian J. Castleberry Award.

Ellen Kampinsky, The Dallas Morning News

During her years in Dallas, Kampinsky was an assistant managing editor at The Dallas Morning News, a founding editor of Dallas Family magazine, and chief of content at Belo Interactive. oversees all content for Seneca Women, a global leadership platform centered on the principle that advancing women and girls will fast forward us to a more equitable and prosperous world. Previously, she has worked with Glamour, Newsweek, The Daily Beast and Consumer Reports.

Eric Nadel, Texas Rangers Radio

Nadel is in his 25th year as the lead voice on the Texas Rangers radio broadcasts. It marks his 41st year broadcasting Rangers baseball, the longest tenure of any announcer in the history of the franchise. Nadel is a recipient of Ford C. Frick Award is presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Bill Young, KERA-TV

Young is Vice President of Television Programming, responsible for selecting programs and developing the KERA 13 broadcast schedule. Young has been named Programmer of the Year by the Public Television Programmer’s Association in 1994 and 1997. Prior to KERA, Young worked with NBA Entertainment, covering the Dallas Mavericks.

Wes Turner, Former Publisher, Fort Worth Star Telegram

Turner began his newspaper career in Fort Worth in 1973 and joined the Star-Telegram two years later, advancing to become vice president of advertising in 1987. Turner went on to work at Pennysaver publications in California and The Kansas City Star, before returning to the Star-Telegram in 1997. He retired in 2007.

Rick Wamre, The Advocate Media

Wamre began his career in the journalism in Dallas in the 1980s as an editor for The Dallas Morning News. Today he serves as publisher of Advocate Media, a collection of upscale magazines tailored to the interests and happenings in the upscale Dallas neighborhoods of Lakewood, Lake Highlands, Preston Hollow, and Far North Dallas.

Event emcee will be Krys Boyd, award-winning host of KERA’s Think – a statewide syndicated radio program.

Legends Sponsorship Packages

Sponsorship packages are available for $250, which includes three tickets to the event, your logo or name in the official program and two memberships to the Press Club of Dallas. Tickets are available for purchase at $30 for Press Club members and $35 for non-members.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of the Press Club of Dallas, providing scholarships for students to Texas colleges and universities and supporting the operations of the Press Club.

Past Winners Include

• 2018 winners: Charean Williams, Shaun Rabb, Sam Baker, Jacquielynn Floyd, John Sparks, David Woo, George Getschow, Mercedes Olivera (posthumous), Marty Haag (posthumous)

• 2017 winners: Harold Taft (posthumous); Dale Hansen; Byron Harris; John Jenkins; Yolette Garcia; Norm Hitzges; Tom Joyner; Janet St. James; Bill Mack; John Lumpkin; Mike Blackman; Bill DeOre; Jeffrey Weiss

• 2016 winners: Norma Adams-Wade, Fil Alvarado, Sandra Brown, Steve Blow, David Finfrock, Randy Galloway, Jeff Guinn, JoAnn Holt, Sylvia Komatsu, John McCaa, Bob Phillips, Mike Rhyner, David Webb

• 2015 winners: Helen Bryant Anders, B.J. Austin, Sam Blair, Becky Munoz-Diaz, Mollie Finch-Belt, Dan Jenkins, David McHam, Bob Mong, Robert Moore, George Riba, Bob Ray Sanders, Brad Sham, Clarice Tinsley

• 2014 winners: John Anders, Gloria Campos, Iola Johnson, Judy Jordan, John Miller, Scott Murray, Darwin Payne, Walter Robertson, Tracy Rowlett, Cissy Stewart and Bob Welch

• 2013 winners: Carolyn Barta, Eddie Barker, Kent Biffle, Clarence Bruyere, Alex Burton, Al Carrell, Vivian Castleberry, Ron Chapman, Mike Cochran, Bob Compton, Lee Cullum and Jimmy Darnell

• 2012 winners: Troy Dungan, Bill Evans, Jim Ewell, Dottie Griffith, John Gudjohnsen, (Gudjohnson), Jim Henderson, Lana Henderson, Bert Holmes, Helen Holmes, Bob Huffaker, Suzie Humphries, Will Jarrett, Shelly Katz, Joe Laird, and Ralph Langer

• 2011 winners: Jimmy Lovell, Frank Luksa, Phil Magers, Bill Mercer, Bob Miller, Burl Osborne, Rena Pederson, Bob Porter, Bob St. John, Blackie Sherrod, Bert Shipp, Carlton Stowers, Dick Wheeler, Wes Wise, Bobbie Wygant, Tony Zoppi, Hugh Aynesworth and Karen Hughes

About the Press Club of Dallas

The Dallas Press Club is a tax exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 1948 with the mission to support journalism in all its forms. The Dallas chapter produces events to support the mission of the Press Club, including raising scholarship funds for North Texas students. The Press Club of Dallas, serving five counties in Dallas, is an evolving organization of journalists, public relations practitioners, and affiliated professionals in the North Texas region, committed to promoting the fundamental tenets of communication, journalism and First Amendment freedoms. If you would like more information on how to become a member of the Press Club of Dallas, please visit PressClubDallas.com.

