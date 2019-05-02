Duncanville Police Shoot Suspect After Brief Standoff

DUNCANVILLE—Dallas County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a shooting involving a Duncanville police officer. According to reports early Tuesday afternoon Duncanville officers were responding to a suspicious person call in the 600 block of North Clark Road.

When officers arrived they attempted to approach the individual, who they say refused to obey their commands. Furthermore, reports indicated that the suspect said he had outstanding warrants and did not intend to go to jail. The suspect then reached for something in a bag and continued to ignore officer commands to show them his hands.

Neither the police officers involved nor suspects have been identified. The suspect is described as a 34 year old Hispanic male.

Officers allege that after making several aggressive movements with his hand in the bag, Duncanville police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Officers then administered first aid and once stabilized, the suspect was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

At press time he was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Dallas County Sheriff Spokesman Deputy Raul Reyna, authorities are not sure if charges will be pressed against the suspect. Currently he is being held under psychological observation.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has since taken over investigation of this incident since this was an officer involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Assailant Climbs In Drive-Thru Window Shoots Employee

In related news, early Wednesday morning a would be robbery climbed in the drive thru window at a nearby Jack In The Box when an employee refused to hand over cash.

Dallas police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. at the fast food place near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate-35. According to police, the suspect climbed through the window and demanded the worker open the cash drawer. When the worker refused, the suspect shot him.

The suspect then fled the scene. A description has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Comments

comments