Prescription for Murder Opens in Duncanville

Prescription for Murder, a mystery written by William Link and Richard L. Levinson, opens at Duncanville Community Theatre March 20. This dramatic murder mystery also marked the debut of TV’s legendary detective, Lieutenant Columbo. The action takes place in New York City in the late 1960s.

Plot Synopsis for Prescription for Murder

This murder mystery served as the inspiration for the hit TV series, Columbo. A brilliant psychiatrist and his mistress hatch a plot to murder his possessive wife. Among perfect alibis, bizarre impersonations and dueling wits, Lt. Columbo carefully concocts the perfect trap to solve the case.

Prescription for Murder-Duncanville Cast and Crew

Directed by Joe Skrivanek, Prescription for Murder features a cast with James McKey as Dr. Roy Fleming and Kimberly Koelzer as Claire Fleming. Brianna Roberts plays Susan Hudson, with Liz Sears as Miss Petrie and Enoch Sears as a delivery man. The bumbling Lt. Columbo is played by Ethan Binder.

The production crew for Prescription for Murder at Duncanville Community Theatre includes Wendy Acosta, Production Manager; Velyncia Caldwell, Lighting Designer; and Michael Powell, Lighting Assistant. Joe Skrivanek is Master Carpenter, with Everett Sears as Sound Operator and Blaise Sears as Lighting Operator.

Duncanville Community Theatre

Performances of Prescription for Murder are held at the Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street, at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. March 20-22 and 27-29. The 3 p.m. Sunday matinee on March 23 is sold out. All tickets are priced at $15. For reservations, please call the box office at 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

Duncanville Community Theatre’s Executive Director is Amy Jackson. Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator, and Heather Winkelman-McKey is Associate Director.

Auditions for their next production, Nunsense II, will be held March 24-25 at 7 p.m. For more information about the show and audition details, please visit DCT Audition Information at dctheatre.org.