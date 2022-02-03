POSTPONED: “Fireflies” at Duncanville Community Theatre

76 shares Facebook

“Fireflies” was scheduled to open tonight, Feb. 3, but the board of directors announced their decision to postpone the show’s opening (TBA) due to snow and icy conditions in Duncanville and North Texas. Written by Matthew Barber from the novel “Eleanor and Abel” by Annette Sanford, “Fireflies” will be produced by Duncanville Community Theatre through Feb. 12.

After Fireflies made its world premiere at the Long Wharf Theatre in 2017, the play received an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Kevin Paris directs Duncanville Community Theatre’s production of “Fireflies” .

DCT veteran and invaluable volunteer Sandy Duckworth has underwritten and dedicated this production “in loving memory of my sisters, Bettie DiFiore and Audrey Knowles. They so enjoyed a hearty laugh or a silent tear as they watched shows at DCT. I think they would see a bit of themselves in Eleanor and Grace.”

Fireflies Plot

Plot Synopsis: Eleanor Bannister is a retired teacher who lives a quiet life in 1995 in Groverdell, a fictional South Texas town (population 1,742), about 20 miles north of the Gulf Coast. Set in her routines, Eleanor is secure in her position as the town’s most respected woman. That is, until a hole in her roof draws the attention of a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life.

Catherine Pronske plays Eleanor, and David Kelton is the “drifter/handy man,’ Abel Brown. Another DCT veteran, Juana Tate, plays Grace Bodell, and Jeremy Newcomer is Eugene Claymire. Crew members are production manager and sound operator Wendy Acosta, and lighting operator Hannah Edmond. Set design is by Kevin Paris and Joe Skrivanek.

Amy Jackson is Executive Director of DCT, and Elisa Guse is education director, with technical director Joe Skrivanek. “Fireflies” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

All performances are at Duncanville Community Theater, 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville. Remaining performances are Feb. 4-5 and 10-12 at 8 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Feb. 6. For reservations or to purchase tickets to a performance, please visit dct.org or call 972-780-5707 or email [email protected]