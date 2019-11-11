Playoffs Preview For Area High School Teams

Coach-Samples-of-the-Duncanville-Panthers-10-0-are-looking-to-keep-their-undefeated-record-as-they-host-the-1st-round-of-the-playoffs-vs-South-Grand-Prairie-5-5, Photo by John Askew

High School Football Playoff Week Preview

Football fans the playoffs are about the start and there are seven local teams ready to begin this week. If you have not seen a game yet, please check out at least one of them this week.

DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Newman Cedar Hill, Midlothian and Duncanville are all chasing that elusive state title. In the next 6 weeks these young men will give it all they have, counting on themselves and their teammates to execute whatever game plan their head coach has in store. So fans, get your popcorn ready and enjoy the ride!

Duncanville Looks To Continue Winning Streak

Coach Samples, Head Coach of the Duncanville Panthers 10-0, is looking to keep their undefeated record as they host the 1st round of the playoffs vs South Grand Prairie-5-5.

DeSoto Takes on Skyline

Coach Mathis of the DeSoto Eagles (8-2) are eager to host Skyline (7-3) this Friday at Eagle Stadium at 7:30pm.

Quarterback Samari Collier is looking to add to his 2,368 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Photo by John Askew

Cedar Hill vs Richardson

Coach Lynn of the Cedar Hill Longhorns (8-2) are looking to roll pass Richardson Peace (5-5) this Friday at Coppell.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter has a total of 2,523 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

Lancaster vs The Colony

Coach Gilbert of the Lancaster Tigers (8-2) open their state title hopes against The Colony (5-5) at Tiger Stadium 7pm Thursday.

Led by quarterback Glen Rice Jr. 1,821 yards and 22 touchdowns.. Photo by John Askew

Midlothian vs Kimball

Coach Wendel of the Midlothian Panthers (8-2) has his team focused and dialed in as they take on the Kimball Knights Thursday 7pm at Sprang Field.

Running back Jeremy McCoy has 406 yards on the ground and 8 touchdowns. Photo by John Askew

Newman Cedar Hill vs Newman Arlington

Coach Miller of Newman Cedar Hill has his young team ready as they will play Newman Arlington this Friday.

Running back Aaron McDaniel is looking to top his 204 yard and 7 touchdown game against Newman Arlington.

Red Oak vs Everman

Coach Ross of the Red Oak Hawks (9-1) has his high powered offense ready as they host the 1st round of the playoffs vs. Everman (4-6) this Friday at 7:30pm.

Quarterback Joshua Ervin is having a remarkable season with 1,884 yards and 31 touchdowns. Photo by John Askew

