PBR and Ariat Announce First-of-its-Kind 5K/3K Race to Be Held During the 2023 PBR World Finals Week

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 21, 2023) – Ahead of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast, the PBR and Ariat today announced that a first-of-its-kind 5K/3K fun run will be added to the thrilling lineup of programming on Saturday, May 20. The race charts a course through the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards. In addition to the PBR Ariat Boot Trot featuring a traditional 5K, runners can also sign-up for a 3K that must be completed in cowboy boots.

Registration for the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K/3K is now open at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72296/pbr-ariat-boot-trot-5k3k.

Entry to the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K is available for $50, and the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 3K for $30. Race price will increase by $5 on Saturday, April 1, and again on Monday, May 8.

The first running of the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 20, followed by the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 3K getting underway at 8:15 a.m. CT. Each race will have a three-hour course limit.

Runners will begin and end their racecourse on Exchange Street, navigating a scenic route through the Stockyards that morning, passing by some of Fort Worth’s most well-known landmarks.

Athletes will receive a commemorative race t-shirt and participant medal.

Prizes will also be awarded in both the 3K and 5K races.

In the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 3K, the top overall male, female, and junior (17 and under) finisher will receive a pair of Ariat boots. The PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K will also crown an overall male, female, and junior (17 and under) finisher, earning a $200 Boot Barn gift card, pair of Ariat Boots, and a boot cleaning kit, in addition to male and female divisional first, second and third-place finishers in the following age groups: 0-12; 13-17; 18-24; 25-30; 31-40; 41-50; 51-60; 61-70; 71-80; and 81+.

The PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K/3K will be held in partnership with The Cowtown, Fort Worth’s annual road race. The 45th running of The Cowtown, held on the last weekend of February, brought 21,000 runners from 48 states and 12 countries to Fort Worth.

The 2023 PBR World Finals opening weekend will take place at Dickies Arena Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 at 7:45 p.m. CT, and Sunday, May 14 at 1:45 p.m. CT. The action will continue Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 7:45 p.m. CT, concluding on Sunday, May 21, at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Single-day tickets for the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event go on sale now and start at $46, plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. The Dickies Arena Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, and on event days.

For more information about the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast and to see the complete event schedule, visit https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/4849/2023-pbr-world-finals.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, PBR launched the PBR Team Series—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Ariat International, Inc.:

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About The Cowtown:

The 46th running of The Cowtown will take place on February 24 -25, 2024 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. The Cowtown is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas. Recently named to The BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America, Cowtown, listed as one of the Top 20 Half Marathons in the country, was also listed among the races with Best Medals and Swag. In 2020 the Cowtown was voted America’s Rave Race nationally by runners. In-person races include the Adult 5K, Kids 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, Ultra Marathon and the Healthy Hig Marathon Relay. Virtual options to run all distances are available. Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. Program. The Cowtown is designated a Gold Certified Event by the Council for Responsible Sport. The Cowtown is presented by Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth. For more information visit cowtownmarathon.org.