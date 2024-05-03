Election Day Information for the Upcoming May 4th Joint & Special Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia reminds all eligible voters that a Joint & Special Election will be held this Saturday, May 4th.

Qualified voters can cast their ballot at any of the County’s 442 vote centers, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of vote centers can be found by following this link – Election Day Vote Centers (PDF). Participating voters can also find their nearest vote centers, get driving directions, and view wait times by using the Election Day Location Finder.

Dallas County voters can check their voter status and find their sample ballot online by following this link – Voter Status & Sample Ballot. Voters are allowed to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the polls as reference material.

Voting In-Person

State law requires voters who possess one of the below forms of I.D. to present that I.D. when voting in person.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

A complete list of alternative forms of I.D. can be found here – Identification Requirements.

Voting By Mail

For those voting by mail, ballots can be returned until Saturday, May 4th (Election Day) at 7 p.m. If the carrier-envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dallas County Elections Department can accept the ballot until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 6th. Because of possible delays in the U.S. Postal Service, the Dallas County Elections Department suggests that voters mail their ballot as early as possible. Once you’ve mailed your ballot, you can check the status of your mail ballot through the Texas Secretary of State’s Ballot by Mail Tracker.

Alternatively, mail ballots can be returned in-person only on Election Day at the Dallas County Elections Department located at 1520 Round Table Dr. Dallas, TX, 75247. Mail ballots returned in-person must be returned by 7 p.m.

For any questions or concerns, voters can call (469) 627-VOTE(8683) or visit DallasCountyVotes.org.