Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden is presenting the Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 4-5 this year. A highlight of the cultural festival is the colorful Quinceañera Fashion Show, which is free to attend with garden admission.

Food, vendors, live music, and a cooking demonstration are also featured free with admission. Reservations and advance registration is required, click dallasarboretum.org for information and to reserve tickets.

Saturday events

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (A Tasteful Place and Entry Plaza);

10 a.m. Celebration of Quinceañera Fashion and Culture (Jonsson Color Garden);

11 a.m. Cooking demo with Chef Mollie G (A Tasteful Place);

12 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez performs (Jeanne’s Pavilion);

2 p.m. Cooking demo with Chef Diana Zamora (A Tasteful Place);

2:30–4:30 p.m. Havana NRG (Concert Lawn).

Sunday events

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (A Tasteful Place and Entry Plaza);

9:30 a.m. Bodyweight HIIT- Fiesta Latina with Marcela Rojas (Rosine Hall);

10 a.m.-12 p.m. National Geographic Explorer Andres Ruzo,

Meet & Greet (Children’s Adventure Garden Exploration Center);

11 a.m. Amor y Queso Paid Charcuterie Class (Details and registration information online);

12 p.m. Peru cultural dances (Jeanne’s Pavilion);

2 p.m. Tejano star Gary Hobbs performs (Concert Lawn).

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Committee

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Chair is Mario Quintanilla. Committee Members are Megan Ames; Maria Gomez; Salma Gottfried; Tatiana Higdon; Ben Leal; Rafael Luna; Regina Montoya; Victor Ornelas; Mary Silva; and Aura Vasquez.

Honorary Council: City of Dallas Council Members Chad West – District 1; Jesse Moreno – District 2; Carolyn King Arnold – District 4; Omar Narvaez – District 6; Adam Bazaldua – District 7; Paula Blackmon – District 9; Jaynie Schultz – District 11; Cara Mendelsohn – District 12; Paul Ridley – District 14; Casey Thomas II – District 3; B. Adam McGough – District 10; and Tennell Atkins – District 8.

Park & Recreation Board Members

Barbara Barbee – District 1; Daniel Wood – District 7; Maria Hasbany – District 9; Jeff Kitner – District 11; Calvert Collins Bratton – District 13; Fonya Mondell – District 2; and Bo Slaughter – District 8.

Dallas County Commissioners: Dr. Elba Garcia and Dr. Theresa Daniel.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson; Texas State Senator–Kelly Hancock; Texas State Representative–Yvonne Davis; Texas State Representative–Victoria Neave; Dallas County Treasurer–Pauline Medrano; Dallas County Judge–Clay Jenkins; Honorable Judge Juan Jasso; Former City Council Member–Delia Jasso; Former City Council Member–Adam Medrano; The Honorable Royce West–Texas State Senator; Former Sheriff Lupe Valdez; Jesse Vallejo–Parkland Hospital Board of Directors; Judge Lena Levario; Consul General of Mexico Francisco de la Torre; Texas State Representative–Rhetta Bowers; Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jaime Resendez–District 5.

Host Committee

Lira Bravo Law, LLC; Silva, Mejia & Delgado; Regional Hispanic Contractors Association; Azteca-Omega Group; Assured Comfort Services.

Sponsors: American Airlines; DFW Airport; Visit Dallas; Frost Bank; H-100; Silva, Mejia & Delgado; Azteca-Omega Group; Regional Hispanic Contractors Association; Lira Bravo Law, LLC; Assured Comfort Services; KXTX Telemundo 39; LinkAmerica; Belmar Integrated Logistics; Dallas College; Phillips/May Corporation; Dallas Mavericks; and Bank of America.

For more information, please visit dallasarboretum.org.