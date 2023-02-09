Parkerville Road Reconstruction Project Road Closure Virtual Meeting

Facebook

Virtual Community Meeting Scheduled 5:30 PM Friday

Officials from the City of DeSoto have scheduled a Virtual Meeting for Friday, February 10, at 5:30 PM to discuss the expanded safety requirements of the Parkerville Road Reconstruction Project and the need to implement two phases of closures in order to rebuild the roadway’s sub base.

“After initiating the Parkerville Road Reconstruction Project, it became clear that to ensure safety for motorists and vehicles, and to protect the roadway’s long-term viability, it will be necessary to completely rebuild the sub base of the roadway,” said Charles Brewer, Managing Director of Development Services. “This change will allow us to complete the project more quickly; however, it will require the complete closure of Parkerville Road in two phases. Friday’s virtual meeting will allow us to brief residents on where the closures will take place and the actions that we are taking to reduce impacts.”

Phase 1 will require a full closure of Parkerville Road from Berry to Winterbury Lane from February 13 through the end of March, weather permitting.

Phase 2 will require a full closure of Parkerville Road from Winterbury Lane to Hampton Road anticipated to begin in April.

Residents will be able to view and participate in Friday’s virtual community meeting through Zoom which can be accessed at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87573673147?pwd=RjNVRkQzZHBQcnhsYkFhOC8vUHc3QT09 Passcode: 976733

For further information and updates about the Parkerville Road Reconstruction Project and other projects underway in 2023, residents will be able to go to our website at: https://desototexas.gov/2173/Parkerville-Reconstruction-Updates or contact Anthony Puentes, Construction Manager, at 972.230.9617 or APuentes@desototexas.gov