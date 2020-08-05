One Deceased, One Injured in Grand Prairie Shooting Last Night

Grand Prairie Police Department Investigating Homicide at 360 & Arkansas

On Tuesday, August 4th at 9:40 p.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of E Arkansas Lane. Officers determined an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Arkansas when the occupant opened fire on an individual in a parking lot of a convenience store.

Two victims were struck by gunfire. One victim was transported to a local trauma center with non‐life threatening injuries and the second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and continue to interview witnesses from the scene. Detectives believe the deceased was targeted by the suspect and this is an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue to work this active case. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers 972‐988‐8477(TIPS) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org

