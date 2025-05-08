Nunsense II Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre May 8

Facebook

Nunsense II brings back the delightful Little Sisters of Hoboken to entertain Duncanville audiences with their singing, dancing, and hilarious antics May 8-17. Performances are 8 p.m. at the Duncanville Community Theatre Thursday-Saturday nights May 8-10 and May 15-17. A special Mother’s Day Matinee will be Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

The second coming of The Little Sisters of Hoboken, Nunsense II, features book, lyrics and music by Dan Goggin. The humble nuns, who display more than a touch of showbiz flair, return in style. They’re singing and dancing their way across the stage with their Thank You program, and straight into the hearts of their audience.

Nunsense II Director and Company

Kevin Paris is the Director of the Duncanville Community Theatre production of Nunsense II, with musical direction by Alexis Galinda and choreography by Kennedy Paris-North. The ensemble cast includes Dawn McCallum as Sister Mary Regina, and Juanda Tate as Sister Mary Hubert. Morgan Moore is Sister Robert Anne, with Sarah Sykes as Sister Mary Paul and Danielle Franklin as Sister Mary Leo.

Also featured in the cast are Wendy Acosta as the Stage Hand, and Roger Cedeno, Jr. as the Spotlight Operator. The action takes place in the Gymnatorium of Mount Saint Helen’s School. It’s set in the present day, about six weeks after the Little Sisters presented their first benefit entitled “Nunsense.”

Production Crew members are Loel Bomgardner, accompanist; Wendy Acosta, Production Manager; and Kaitlyn Ferguson, Assistant Production Manager. Emily Cedeno and Roger Cedeno, Jr. are Lighting Operators. Kennedy Paris-North is Sound Operator, and Wendy Acosta, Kaitlyn Ferguson, Kennedy Paris-North, and Kevin Parris assisted on Production Work.

Duncanville Community Theatre Administration

Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator. Heather Winkelman-McKey is the Association Director.

Tickets for all performances of Nunsense II are priced at $16 each. Reservations are highly recommended, as some performances may sell out. To reserve tickets to any performance, please call the Box Office at 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org. Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 South Main Street.