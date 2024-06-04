NTTA TollTags Can Now be Used in Colorado

Facebook

PLANO, Texas – June 4, 2024 – Taking a mile-high road trip? NTTA’s TollTag now provides the lowest toll rates while driving on most toll roads in Colorado.

Six toll roads in Colorado join toll roads in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and parts of Florida to provide convenience and the lowest toll rate by using your TollTag. TollTag accounts must be in good standing to qualify for the lowest toll rate on Colorado roads.

“Customers tell us that they love the expanded travel options and convenience their TollTag provides,” said NTTA Executive Director James Hofmann. “We are increasing that value by expanding places where you can use your TollTag both within the metroplex and outside the state”

Compatible Colorado toll roads:

E-470

I-25 Express Lanes

US-36 Express Lanes

C-470 Express Lanes

Central 70 Express Lanes

I-70 Mountain Express Lanes

Please note: Northwest Parkway is not compatible at this time

Visitors from Colorado with their own toll transponder will receive the lowest rates on NTTA roads. Vehicles should NOT have more than one toll transponder.

TollTag statements will include a listing of Colorado toll road usage. Statements will include out-of-state toll roads in a list of monthly toll transactions. NTTA customer statements can be accessed online for free by setting up online account access.

NTTA continues to work with toll agencies across the U.S. to make the TollTag operable on other toll roads. To sign up for a TollTag visit NTTA.org.

About NTTA

The North Texas Tollway Authority, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region. The board of directors is comprised of Chairman Marcus Knight; Vice Chairman Mojy Haddad; and Directors Derek V. Baker, Lynn Gravley, Pete Kamp, Scott Levine, John Mahalik, George “Tex” Quesada and Glen Whitley.

NTTA is composed of member counties Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant. It also serves Ellis and Johnson counties. NTTA owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway, and 360 Tollway. NTTA toll projects are not a part of the state highway system and receive no legislative appropriations. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.