Duncanville Arts Commission Presents a Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery

Duncanville, TX — The Duncanville Arts Commission is excited to announce the upcoming Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery, which will take place from June 17 to June 23, 2024. The event will celebrate the rich history of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States and Texas.

The Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery, curated by Howard Brown of Howard Brown Design, Inc., will showcase the work of local artists, highlighting their creativity and talent. The gallery will feature a diverse range of artistic mediums and more. Attendees will be able to view unique pieces that reflect the beauty and diversity of the Duncanville community.

In addition to the gallery, the event will also include a variety of programs, such as the Juneteenth Children’s Reading Hour for ages 5 to 12 and Juneteenth in Film, which will examine a selection of film clips and trailers designed to inform, inspire, and empower us to learn about Juneteenth, celebrate diversity, and work for racial unity. The latter will be curated by Tim Perry and Dr. Anne Perry, who will lead discussions with attendees.

“We are thrilled to host the Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery to honor and celebrate the significance of this historic day,” said Ron Thompson, Chair of the Duncanville Arts Commission. “This event presents a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, support local artists, and enjoy a week filled with art, culture, and creativity.”

The Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery and programming will occur from June 17, 2024, to June 23, 2024, with art at the Duncanville Public Library. The Juneteenth Children’s Reading Hour with Dr. Anne Perry, Sharron Davis, and Sarah Koontz will occur on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center. The Film Clip and Trailer program hosted by Tim Perry and Dr. Anne Perry will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Duncanville Public Library (conference room). All events are appropriate for all ages.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery and programming, please visit DuncanvilleTX.gov/events.

Monday, June 17, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – JUNETEENTH

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

12:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Juneteenth Children’s Reading Hour

with Dr. Anne Perry, Sharron Davis, and Sarah Koontz

Come hear the story of Juneteenth and other tales that support diversity and African-American empowerment. For kids ages 5 to 12. Parents welcomed, too.

D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center – Northside Room

206 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Juneteenth Open House & Tour

with Harold Banks, art collector and curator

Annie Earl’s Art, Gift & Framing Gallery

Enjoy seeing art from over 100 artists including William Tolliver, Frank Frazier, Arthello Beck, Jr., and Lois Mailou Jones. Not just an art gallery but an art experience. Among the works are two prints of the most famous work about Juneteenth, entitled Juneteenth Picnic by Arthello Beck, Jr., and Beck’s original sketch for the painting.

210 S. Main St., Ste. 2, Duncanville

Lone Star Building

Wednesday, June 19th & Friday, June 21st

3:00–5:00 PM

A Celebration of Juneteenth Through Film

Appropriate For all ages

A selection of film clips and trailers designed to inform, inspire, and empower us to learn about Juneteenth, celebrate diversity, and work for racial unity. Curated and introduced by filmmakers Dr. Anne Perry & Tim Perry.

Scenes (appropriate for all ages) will be shown from the following, among others: “The Great Debaters”; “Queen of Katwe”; “Hidden Figures”; “What is Juneteenth, and why is it important?”; “A Conversation about Growing Up Black”; “Addressing Racism: Police/Citizen Conversations in Eliot, Maine”; “Race Amity: The Other Tradition.”

Duncanville Public Library

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

Conference Room

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, June 21, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Gallery

Duncanville Public Library

Lobby

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM