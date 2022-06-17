Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

ZONING FILE #2022-17

A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. and before the City Council on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas to hear a request of the City of Duncanville for a Specific Use Permit to allow for Event Center on Orig Town Duncanville, Blocks 6-7 ACS 1.55572, more commonly known as 200 West Center Street, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either Kristin Downs, the City Secretary or to Jeremy Tennant, Planning and Neighborhood Services Director, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

City Secretary

Jeremy Tennant

Planning and Neighborhood Services Director

DV – 6/16 Romero