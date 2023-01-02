Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to consider a request of the City of Duncanville, for a text amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow Carports by right where currently a Specific Use Permit is required.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Juanita Willman, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Juanita Willman

City Secretary