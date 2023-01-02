CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING JANUARY 17, 2023 -Gonzales-Rodiles

Facebook

CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

JANUARY 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in City Hall at 321 N Main, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing and participate in same. The meeting will be for consideration of the following.

Consider an appeal By George Gonzales-Rodiles (representing the property owner Jack Ayres) to the denial by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Site Plan submitted for the following location;

A 39.46 acre tract of land Tract I and a 15.91 acre tract of land Tract II being situated in the Town of Hutchins Dallas County, Texas, out of the U. Wuthrick Survey, Abstract Number 1518, Dallas County, Texas and being part of Block 4 in the Original Town of Hutchins, same being part of a tract of land conveyed to Sam Ayres III and Rowe Jack Ayres Sr., by deed recorded in Volume 80253, page 282, Deed Records, Dallas County, Texas and being more particularly described as 900 N. Denton Street.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Building Official at 972-225-6121.