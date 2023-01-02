CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:
Case No. Z-502-2022 – The City of Cedar Hill proposes an amendment to Chapter 23 entitled “Zoning” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas pertaining to industrial, storage, warehouse, and distribution uses.
Case No. CUP-514-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant on property zoned Planned Development District No. 05-226, generally located south of West Pleasant Run Road, northwest of Highway 67 with the approximate address being 305 West FM 1382, Suite 314 [Hillside Village].
Applicant: Cedric Brown, Kingdom Concepts LLC, dba Hillside Prime
Property Owner: Renee Times, Prep Hillside Real Estate, LLC
Case No. CUP-515-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant on property zoned Planned Development District No. 05-226, generally located south of West Pleasant Run Road, northwest of Highway 67 with the approximate address being 305 West FM 1382, Suite 502 [Hillside Village].
Applicant: Cedric Brown, Kingdom Concepts LLC, dba The Turkey Leg King
Property Owner: Renee Times, Prep Hillside Real Estate, LLC
PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
January 17, 2023
6:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL
January 24, 2023
7:00 PM
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.