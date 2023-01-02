Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. Z-502-2022 – The City of Cedar Hill proposes an amendment to Chapter 23 entitled “Zoning” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas pertaining to industrial, storage, warehouse, and distribution uses.

Case No. CUP-514-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant on property zoned Planned Development District No. 05-226, generally located south of West Pleasant Run Road, northwest of Highway 67 with the approximate address being 305 West FM 1382, Suite 314 [Hillside Village].

Applicant: Cedric Brown, Kingdom Concepts LLC, dba Hillside Prime

Property Owner: Renee Times, Prep Hillside Real Estate, LLC

Case No. CUP-515-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant on property zoned Planned Development District No. 05-226, generally located south of West Pleasant Run Road, northwest of Highway 67 with the approximate address being 305 West FM 1382, Suite 502 [Hillside Village].

Applicant: Cedric Brown, Kingdom Concepts LLC, dba The Turkey Leg King

Property Owner: Renee Times, Prep Hillside Real Estate, LLC

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

January 17, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

January 24, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.