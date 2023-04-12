Nominate Volunteers for the 2023 Heroes for Children Award

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – April 12, 2023 – The State Board of Education (SBOE) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Heroes for Children Award.

Established in 1994, the Heroes for Children Award recognizes the many outstanding volunteers whose selfless acts of service have significantly contributed to the betterment of Texas public schools and students. Past recipients have provided volunteer service – often thousands of hours – for activities that help create thriving school cultures.

The SBOE selects 15 Heroes for Children annually—one person from each member’s district. The Board has recognized more than 510 Texans with this award since 1994.

Any Texas resident who gives time, effort, and support to public schools and students, except elected officials and educational employees, can be nominated for the Heroes for Children award.

Nominate your favorite school volunteer by completing the nomination form by 5:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, July 14, 2023. The nomination criteria and form can be found at https://tea.texas.gov/Heroes_for_Children.aspx.

The 2023 award recipients will be honored at the Board’s September 2023 general meeting in Austin. Each hero will receive a plaque and a resolution, and their names will be engraved on a perpetual plaque displayed at the Texas Education Agency headquarters.

For questions about the program, please email heroes@tea.texas.gov or call (512) 463-9007.