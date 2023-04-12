Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh Marks 100 Years in Uptown Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

HISTORIC HOTEL AND DALLAS JEWEL CELEBRATES ITS CENTENNIAL YEAR and DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY

Dallas, TX – (March 30, 2023) – Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh was established in October of 1923 nestled on the corner of Maple Avenue and Wolf Street. One of the first, historic jewels in Dallas’s famed hotel crown embodies modern luxury with rich culture and European influences. Originally recognized as The Stoneleigh Court Apartment Hotel, it has made a lasting earnest impression on its guests. The beaux-art style building was originally designed by F.J. Woerner, which ignited high-rise luxury-style living in Dallas.

The unique Stoneleigh interior was perfectly originated by Dorothy Draper, the first female interior design firm owner in the United States. Her black and white floral wallpaper located on the 11th floor was turned upside down during installation, due to Draper’s artistic eye for design and forever created her legendary design trademark and made her iconic colorful prints famous worldwide.

Notable celebrities have made an appearance at the extraordinary establishment, traditionally staying on the 11th and 12th floors where the Penthouse and Presidential suites reside. These public icons include Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Audrey Hepburn, LeAnn Rimes, Oliver Stone, Judy Garland, Frank Lloyd Wright, Lauren Bacall, Tom Cruise, Carol Channing, Yoko Ono, Dan Aykroyd, Paula Abdul, two-year resident Isaac Tigrett of the House of Blues, and many more.

General Manager, Stacy Martin, shares her excitement “We are very honored and proud to be celebrating our Centennial year. We have a lot of beautiful history here, and we are excited to share with you what we have in store to celebrate 100 years!”

With unique features, accents, and historical wonders, The Stoneleigh is truly special. In 1934, The historic hotel was bought by a former visitor who instantly fell in love with The Stoneleigh, Col. Harry E. Stewart. After the big purchase, he then added on the first-ever penthouse in the state of Texas. Designed by Dorothy Draper, this Penthouse included a stunning 12th-floor terrace, marble flooring, 500-year-old- English Oak paneling, and one-of-a-kind designs created by Draper herself. In fact, the black and white floral wallpaper located on the 11th floor was directed by Draper to be placed upside down, because she liked the look of that better. In 2004, Studio 11 Design took over the remodeling of the 11th and 12th floors. The design team highlighted a chic and timeless design while capitalizing on the importance of maintaining historic beauty.

“A lot of the materials you see [on the 11th and 12th floors], were imported in from Europe from the original owner, when he developed the building” Martin states. “Original fireplace, original wood paneling, original floors, all imported by the original owner.”

Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh has created special event packages for customers inspired by its Centennial year. You can book these special packages by calling (214) 871-7111 extension 2 (sales).

Inspired by the 1920s, the customized “Legendary Packages” include:

Build Your Legendary Roaring 20s Party

Includes-

Private Access to Grand Salon Special Décor (linen/centerpieces) up to 50 guests

Private Bartender and Servers Entertainment (big band/comedy impersonator)

Discounted Valet for Participants

Dedicated event manager

Assorted 1920 Drink Options

Private 5-Course Dinner w/1920-era options

1920 Era Action Dessert Personal Dessert Presentation by The Stoneleigh’s Chef

Add-ons Include-

Vintage Photo Booth

Cigar Roller

Champagne Skirt Lady

Organized Dance Contest (along with big band)

3 –Night Stay at all Luxury Suites (Penthouse Suite, Presidential Suite and Draper Suite)

Build Your Own Speakeasy

Includes-

Private Access to Library/Music Room and Dining Room Special Décor (linen/centerpieces) up to 60 guests

Private Bartender and Server Entertainment (option of crooner or jazz musician)

Discounted Valet for Participants

Dedicated event Manager Mixologist to concoct era cocktails Passed appetizers and displays of era options

A private history lesson about The Stoneleigh

Add-ons Include-

Poker Table (includes deck of cards, betting chips/dealer)

Blackjack Table (includes deck of cards betting chips /maybe dealer)

Roulette Table (includes table and croupier and betting chips)

Entertainment (option of crooner or jazz musician)

2 –Night Stay at Penthouse Suite and Presidential Suite

Proudly celebrating its Centennial Year, Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, will be hosting monthly activities including wine dinners, Yogarita, artisan pop-ups, and poolside events on its lawn. A speakeasy will take place in April, May, June, and September in high-style evocative of the actual prohibition era in Dallas. In October of 2023, hotel guests, friends and family, and the community of Dallas will gather to commemorate 100 years of the history of The Stoneleigh with a celebration embodying the heart and character.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh is located in the heart of Uptown at 2927 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201.

SOCIAL LINKS

Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalml-le-meridien-dallas-the-stoneleigh/overview/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thestoneleigh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thestoneleigh/

About Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Classic and modern elegance are juxtaposed at the chic uptown location of Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh. This historic 1923 Art Deco building is steps from businesses, museums, boutique shopping, cutting-edge cuisine, and stimulating nightlife. Perle on Maple Restaurant serves innovative dishes that showcase inspiring cuisine with a distinctive Texas twist. Dallas meetings and events are hosted with flair in 6,000 square feet of the Dorothy Draper-designed space. In each of our 176 guest rooms and suites, warm cinnabar and charcoal color palettes blend modern amenities with custom mahogany and marble-topped furniture. Bathrooms feature sleek black-and-white Calcutta marble flooring and chrome fixtures. Born in a glamorous era of travel, Le Méridien believes everyone should explore the world in style.