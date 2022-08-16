New Raspberry Rally™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup for 2023 Season Nationwide

Facebook

Exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only

DALLAS—Today Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints®, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.

This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts in Northeast Texas and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints®, Adventurefuls™ and Samoas®.

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. One-hundred percent of proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place. Let’s come together to celebrate the young change-makers who are solving problems and learning new skills—one box of cookies at a time.

“The Raspberry Rally is the perfect addition to our delicious line up of Girl Scout Cookies,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “When you purchase a box, you are fueling girls’ learning and development. The Cookie Program allows the council to provide incredible leadership development programs and equips troops with essential funds to power unique opportunities and adventures for their girls. Your purchase is supporting girls right in your community.”

While Girl Scout Cookies will be available for online-only purchases starting in December, the official start to Cookie Season is Friday, January 13 in Northeast Texas; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at www.girlscouts.org/join.