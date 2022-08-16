Steve Markwardt Album Release at Cowtown JAMboree Aug. 26

Facebook

Steve Markwardt, an award-winning western swing singer/songwriter, will release his third album at the Cowtown JAMboree on Aug. 26. The concert takes place at National Hall in Fort Worth. National Hall was featured in Markwardt’s first music video, Rear View Mirror.

The album release event is the perfect date night, celebrating western swing and traditional country with live music, dancing, BBQ, and more. The night will begin with a special screening of Mike Markwardt’s film “The Birth and History of Western Swing” at 6 p.m. A live music concert follows at 8 p.m., and includes dancing, a full bar, and BBQ buffet (priced at $12 a person).

Be the first to hear Steve Markwardt’s new album. Signed copies will be available for purchase. Tickets to the event are $25 and include both the film screening and the concert. Parking is free at National Hall.

The album, titled “This is SWING COUNTRY,” has twelve tracks, with eleven of them originals, plus a special bonus Christmas song. Included on the album is Markwardt’s popular single Oklahoma’s Calling Me, which climbed to #11 on the Nashville charts. This is SWING COUNTRY was produced by Nashville legend Curt Ryle, who produced Taylor Swift’s self-titled multi-platinum album, of Big Matador Recording, A Division of Clarksville Creative Sound.

Steve Markwardt

The award-winning singer/songwriter is passionate about reviving the genre of western swing. He describes his sound as “jazz with a fiddle” and western swing as “a gumbo of musical style.” A native of the Lone Star state, Markwardt’s Texas roots ooze through his Sinatra crooner style. His debut album, Home Again, was released in 2020, and his sophomore album, Between You and Me, was released in 2021.

Both albums are available on iTunes and Spotify. His third album will be released this fall. For more information and to listen to his music, visit markwardtmusic.com.

Steve Markwardt and his A-List Band invite you to join them Aug. 26 at Cowtown JAMboree! The event is held at National Hall (3316 Roberts Cut Off Road) in Fort Worth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are priced at $25. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/cowtown-jamboree.tickets.