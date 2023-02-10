“Native Gardens” Presented by DTC Feb. 9-26

Facebook

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents “Native Gardens” at the Kalita Humphreys Theater Feb. 9-26, directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush. “Native Gardens” is a comedy written by Mexican-American playwright Karen Zacarías. Cultures and gardens clash in the play, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 – 8499.

The story follows the experiences of neighboring couples as they negotiate a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line between their properties. The discussions become a dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, preference, class, age, and privilege. Zacarías addresses the nuances and challenges of modern society with a comedic approach.

“I’m thrilled to welcome playwright Karen Zacarías’ work back to the DTC stage,” said Kevin Moriarty, DTC Executive Director. “Her play is a hilarious comedy that also reveals her open-hearted view of human relationships. In Native Gardens, Karen has written great comic roles for actors that are perfectly suited for our Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, including Sally Nystuen Vahle, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary season at DTC. I can’t wait to sit in the theater with audiences and enjoy the communal power of shared laughter and great performances. The play celebrates how people can look beyond their differences and rediscover their shared humanity.”

Native Gardens Cast and Creatives

In addition to Cervantes Blush directing, the creative team consists of scenic design by Sara Ryung Clement, costume, hair and makeup design by Carolyn Mazuca, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by David Lanza and Stephen Ravet is the stage manager.

Director Cervantes Blush said, “Unpacking the themes of the play is exciting, [the play] is funny but an important story because we all must learn to live ‘next to’ our neighbor.”

Joining Cervantes Blush are actors from the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company: Bob Hess, Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, Tiffany Solano, Olivia de Guzman, Sally Nystuen Vahle in her 30th season as a resident acting company member, Christina Austin Lopez and Alex Organ. The Company is joined by actors Esteban Vilchez, Rudy Lopez and Stacia Goad-Malone.

Sally Nystuen Vahle

DTC also celebrates Sally Nystuen Vahle for 30 years of artistry with the organization. She is a member of DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company and has impacted audiences through the years in some of DTC’s most memorable productions. Some of Sally’s favorite roles include: Marley and Old Joe in A Christmas Carol (2022), Mrs. White in Clue, Ouiser in Steel Magnolias; Mildred in Miller, Mississippi; and Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (2016). Sally is a Professor of Acting in the Department of Dance and Theatre at The University of North Texas.

Support for “Native Gardens” is provided by Jackson Walker, Assistant Producing Sponsor; Central Market, Associate Producing Partner; Jacobs, Assistant Producing Sponsor and a Stay Late Sponsor; and Dallas Theater Center Guild, Assistant Producing Sponsor.

“Into The Woods” follows “Native Gardens” April 7-30 as the final production of the Dallas Theater Center 2022-2023 season. Performances will be held in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall.

Dallas Theater Center

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol.