DTC Cancels A Christmas Carol Performances Due to Covid

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is cancelling the rest of this week’s performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the Wyly Theatre along with next Tuesday’s show. Despite their best efforts to ensure the health and safety of all employees within the organization, a company member has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances. However, the Actor’s Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time,” Jeff Woodward, Managing Director.

“A Christmas Carol” Returns Dec. 22

Dallas Theater Center hopes to resume performances on Wednesday, December 22. The theater started requiring audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or to provide proof of vaccination with A Christmas Carol. All DTC staff members and artists are required to be vaccinated and all audience members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. To view DTC’s COVID-19 policy, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy

“A Christmas Carol” runs through December 26 at the Wyly Theatre. For more information, visit dallastheatercenter.org.

DALLAS THEATER CENTER

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. They also perform at their original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, DTC produces a year-round subscription series. Their productions include classics, musicals, and new plays, along with the annual production of “A Christmas Carol.”