National Life Group Do Good Fest® with Aaron Watson will close out Levitt Pavilion Arlington’s season of live music

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ADDISON, Texas (Oct. 8, 2024) –National Life Group Do Good Fest® presents Texas country phenom Aaron Watson along with Carson Jeffery, Catie Offerman and September Moon for an outdoor concert festival experience at Levitt Pavilion Arlington to benefit Parkland Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program in support of youth mental health on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Beats for Good high school musician contest winner by popular vote Arlington High School graduate Mason Moore will open Do Good Fest. With Moore joining the lineup, family and friends can enjoy five bands for a minimum donation of $5, all in support of kids’ mental health. All proceeds from a special raffle with exciting prizes also goes to Parkland.

This 3rd annual Do Good Fest will be the final live music performance for the season at Levitt.

What to know before you go:

You can buy raffle tickets online or onsite at Do Good Fest until 6 p.m. CT for the chance to win one of six amazing prizes: Do Good Fest Raffle — Do Good Fest.

Coolers are PROHIBITED for Do Good Fest. Paid concessions (food trucks) will be available onsite.

Well-behaved four-legged friends on leashes are welcome. Please consider concert volume and your pet’s sensitive ears before bringing them to a show.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Seating is limited but available on the low walls around the lawn. Early arrival is recommended. Seating is first-come/first-served.

Free and paid parking is available in many lots all around the pavilion and throughout Downtown Arlington, including City Hall and UTA College Park. Be aware that there are also private parking lots near the Levitt that do not permit concert parking.

Follow the Levitt Pavilion Arlington on social media to keep up with weather updates, concert news, and more.

Do Good Fest was founded upon National Life’s values of Do good, Be good and Make good. This is the third year National Life will hold Do Good Fest at Levitt Pavilion, having raised over $150,000 for Parkland. Tickets are required and can be reserved here for a minimum donation of $5. Donations beyond $5 are strongly encouraged to help kids in Dallas who are struggling with mental health issues.

“At the heart of the Levitt mission is a commitment to community, so we’re delighted that National Life Group continues to partner with us as together we support behavioral health access for our community’s children,” said Letatia Teykl, the venue’s executive director. “We’re expecting yet another big turnout at this year’s Do Good Fest Texas, so if you’re interested in an outdoor country music festival experience, we encourage you to get your tickets now and join us.”

About the Levitt

Levitt Pavilion Arlington is a non-profit, outdoor performing arts venue that offers an annual lineup of free, high production-value concerts representing an array of music genres, spanning everything from Texas country to indie rock, R&B to Tejano and more. A member of a national network of performing arts spaces funded in part by Levitt Foundation, Levitt Arlington also serves as an important community gathering space, hosting and producing community events as well as seasonal and cultural celebrations that pay tribute to the North Texas region’s diverse populations. Noted for both its heart-of-the city vibe and robust roster of musical artists that include Grammy winners, globally-known performers, and up-and-coming regional talent, the Levitt is one of Arlington’s most iconic destinations, as well as a catalyst and contributor for downtown revitalization, local economic development, and the North Texas arts ecosystem, particularly via the Levitt’s “Share The Stage” initiative booking local artists as Levitt opening acts. Levitt Arlington also plays significant roles in Downtown Arlington’s designation as a State of Texas Cultural District and Arlington’s designation as a Music Friendly Community (locally branded as Arlington Amplified) by the Texas Music Office. To learn more, visit levittpavilionarlington.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About National Life Group

National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com

About Parkland Health Foundation

Parkland Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to securing substantial financial resources that advance the goals of Parkland Health (Parkland). Parkland’s mission is to advance wellness, relieve suffering, develop and educate. Our vision is to advance health equity through excellence as a public health system. Parkland Health Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that our community has a medical home for a continuum of care from birth to end of life.