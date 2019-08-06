Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center in Cedar Hill celebrated their 12th anniversary March 17. Mrs. Nancy Jackson, owner/co-owner of Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center in Cedar Hill is owner/co-owner of the center.

Mrs. Jackson said, “As the first black, family-owned company to operate in Cedar Hill, her objective was to transform the site into a beautiful oasis for the entire community.”

Mrs. Jackson has received numerous awards, including being recognized by The National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Dallas Southwest Section. She was honored as a professional business lady serving the community and youth. The award was presented at the 14th Annual “Hatting” Prayer Brunch April 29 at Double Tree by Hilton, Dallas-Market Center.

Mrs. Nancy McIlveen Jackson grew up in Dallas. She inherited the artistry of her father, skilled carpenter Garland McIlveen, while her mom, Missionary IDella Simmons McIlveen, taught her to have a servant’s heart. Mrs. Jackson attained a BS degree from Prairie View A&M University, a Master of Liberal Arts Degree from Southern Methodist University, and a second Master Degree in Counseling from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas.

Love of Dance Led to Numerous Awards

With her love of dance, Mrs. Jackson sponsored over 11 award-winning dance and drill teams. They made television appearances for United Negro College Fund, traveling as far as Hawaii and Florida to compete. She later taught dance at Bishop College and aerobics at Mountain View College. In 1978-79, Nancy was one of three organizers of The Dallas Drill Team and Cheerleaders Association. The event led to sponsors receiving stipends for extra-curricular instructional activities. She was honored by 200 of her former drill team students in 2016.

Mrs. Jackson also served as a parent ombudsman and school counselor. She worked with students who had behavior, socioeconomic problems and poor attendance. Her goal was to provide their families with short-term assistance with food and clothing. She led advisory workshops, walked neighborhoods and held parent conferences in the homes.

Mrs. Jackson opened a Career Center for seniors to assist with Post-Secondary Awareness. Her Partners in Education Program sparked interest by several colleges and opened various avenues, including a tracking program for first generation, college-bound students. She traveled to colleges at her own expense to meet with Admission Directors. Her Caring Heart Scholars Program advances dance students’ education. Before retiring, she was selected by her peers as DISD Counselor of the Year, and named by her students to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.

Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center

After 33 years of dedicated service to education, Mrs. Jackson opened Na’Kayshions LLC, a Wedding and Event Center in Cedar Hill, in 2007. They were able to save from demolition a historic 18th century church with family ties, which provides a sanctuary for start-up churches. It also provides a place to celebrate the sacredness of marriages. The company’s 10-year name recognition received the 2011-2016 Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Wedding Venue.” In 2009 the center was featured on national television – TLC Channel, selected “Knot’s Best of Weddings for 2015 and 2016,” and cited as a Texas Film Location by Governor Rick Perry of Texas.

A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dallas Alumnae Chapter and Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter, she belongs to Cedar Hill Bible Fellowship Church, under the spiritual guidance of Rev. William L. Askew, Sr., and serves as Hospitality Chair. She has applied for an assumed name, “Being an Ambassador for God” (BAG), with the idea of filling and distributing bags to those in need. Jackson also provides financial support for the children of Haiti.

She has been married to Mr. Samuel W. Jackson, Jr., her life-long sweetheart and best friend for 48 years. She says he “has always shared in her dreams and given of his love, time, and support in all her endeavors.”

The Jacksons have three adult children and spouses: Dr. Mija Michelle Jackson (Dr.Warren), Dr. Mishon Migale Jackson (Stonie Sr.), Mr. Samuel W. Jackson, III “Treye” (NaKisha) and five grandchildren; Braxton, Stonie, II, Morgan, Sawyer, and Skyler.

