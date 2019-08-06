DFW Animal Shelters & Rescues Waive Adoption Fees August 17

NBC 5 / KXAS AND TELEMUNDO 39 / KXTX CONTINUE CLEAR THE SHELTERS™ ADOPTION DRIVE

FORT WORTH / DALLAS, TEXAS – (August 5, 2019) – NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX announced the continuation of its annual pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters™. Along with other NBC and Telemundo stations across the country, Clear the Shelters includes 69 local animal shelters and rescues from Dallas-Fort Worth. On Aug. 17, the participating animal shelters and rescues offer waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a new pet. (Other fees may apply in some shelters.)

“We’re pleased to see our original goal of alleviating overcrowding at local shelters has had such a great impact on our community,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “Now in its fifth year, nationwide, we’ve been able to witness this campaign grow and truly make a difference.”

During Clear the Shelters, on August 17, NBC 5 anchors Brian Curtis and Laura Harris will host a live one-hour special at 9:30 a.m. on NBC 5. Telemundo 39’s Norma Garcia, Enrique Teutelo, and Carlos Zapata will host a one-hour special in Spanish language on Telemundo 39 at 10 a.m. The stations’ coverage will document this special day, including the community’s efforts, to help inspire families to adopt homeless pets. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will continue to offer live-streaming video of the day’s events online at NBCDFW.com and Telemundo39.com.

Last year, the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 stations’ Clear the Shelters campaign resulted in more than 7,400 pets finding new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 256,000 total pet adoptions across the nation.

Save A Life, Clear The Shelters

“It never ceases to amaze me to see so many people come out on this one day a year to adopt a new pet from a local animal shelter,” said Corey Price, Animal Services Manager for the City of Irving. “With so many animals in our shelters, we are grateful for the support of NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for helping them find new homes.”

North Texans can get involved through the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters social media campaign. Send a photo and quick blurb about your pet to NBC 5 at iSee@nbcdfw.com and Telemundo 39 at telemundo39@telemundo.com.

Clear the Shelters is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters is sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride® and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

This year, 98.7 KLUV joins as an official local sponsor of Clear the Shelters in North Texas.

Pet Adoption Is Rewarding On Many Levels

NBC 5 extends its support for shelters and rescue organizations throughout the year. Sundays at 8:00 am they host a weekly Clear the Shelters segment to continue helping save lives by bringing about community awareness and providing another avenue to share stories of available pets at participating animal shelters.

For more information about the stations’ pet adoption campaign, visit CleartheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on social media by using the hashtag #CleartheShelters. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparlosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparlosAlbergues.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal’s TV stations, plus affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has inspired thousands of families all across the country to open their homes and hearts to shelter pets, resulting in more than a quarter million pets finding new homes.

