Musician Orchestrates Return to Cedar Hill ISD

Music Requires Hard Work To Be Successful

(CEDAR HILL, TX) Marty Wells was in high school when Cedar Hill Independent School District began its orchestra program at Bray Elementary.

While he never had the experience to participate in orchestra as a scholar, he’s grateful for the chance to lead it now.

Wells, a 2011 Cedar Hill High School Graduate, was hired as the Director of Orchestra for Bray Elementary and Permenter Middle – schools he attended between 1998 and 2007 . He’ll begin his first year as a teacher on Tuesday, succeeding Diane Dillard, who retired in June.

“I look forward to expanding the program and showing scholars how fun music can be,” Wells said. “Hard work is the only requirement for success in music. A lot of people express themselves through music and art.”

Wells became interested in music as a second grader. He started playing the cello that year and switched to the bassoon in high school.

“I was on my way to a cello lesson, and I heard a CD from a University of Houston band,” Wells said. “That’s when I decided I would go to the University of Houston.”

He made it happen. Wells earned a degree in Music Education and Performance from the University of Houston in 2016 and later, a Bassoon Certificate and Performance from the University of North Texas.

Wells recently earned a Master’s Degree in Bassoon Performance from DePaul University in Chicago.

Professional Goals Include The Bassoon

“The Bassoon is such a versatile instrument,” Wells said. “We get all of the quirky parts in the show, and we’re the base of the woodwinds.”

Wells hopes to become a professional bassoonist, in addition to his career as a music educator.

“Music provides stress relief, and it applies all of the core subjects in various ways,” Wells said.

Stress relief is more important than ever due to COVID-19.

Wells said teaching orchestra remotely will be a challenge, but he is prepared to make the most of it until the scholars return to traditional in-person learning.

“The assignments will have to be as productive as they can,” Wells said.

