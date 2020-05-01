DeSoto ISD Receives 2020 Best in Communities Music Education Award

DeSoto ISD Honored With Best in Communities Music Education Award For 4th Year

DeSoto – For the fourth consecutive year, DeSoto ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAAM) for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Districts selected for this prestigious award have demonstrated outstanding achievement and provide music access and quality music education to all students in grades pre-kindergarten to twelfth.

“Recognition from the NAMM Foundation as a Best Community for Music Education is truly a reflection of our music programs across the district. Our teachers are not only world-class instructors, but they are also artists and performers who share their passion for music every day in order to inspire and encourage our many talented students,” Dr. Jaime Kovar, Director of Fine Arts said. “I am so proud of our incredible teachers, our district leaders, and the community of DeSoto who collectively embrace the power of music education in shaping a bright future for our students.”

Now, in its 21st year for NAAM, the Best Communities for Music Education award confirms that the DeSoto ISD Fine Arts Department is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) enacted in 2015. The ESSA legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing and leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

The DeSoto ISD Fine Arts Department became eligible to receive the 2020 NAMM Best Communities designation upon review of the district-completed survey describing program operations, funding and curriculum which included areas such as graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs. NAAM developed the survey in partnership with the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas and aligned it with goals for equity and access to music education for all students, and also with national standards for music education.

DeSoto ISD Students & Teachers Among Best In Nation

“When our talented students and teachers are recognized among the best in the nation, this is a moment that we should always celebrate and the receipt of this award for the fourth year is just absolutely phenomenal,” DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. D’Andre J. Weaver said. “Music and the Arts are a creative means of expression that deeply enhances the educational experience for our students and the quality and depth of our arts programs continues to showcase the talent and creativity of our students and staff members.”

Understanding the personal development that accompanies student participation in a fine arts program, DeSoto ISD provides programs that center on advancing the whole student, both artistically and academically, through the integration of the arts with emerging technologies as well as traditional techniques. Students also learn personal development skills such as self-discipline, intrinsic motivation and teamwork.

Currently, district students can participate in various programs within the DeSoto ISD Fine Arts Department such as :

Elementary School – Art, Music, Magnet Strings, Dance Theatre

Middle School – Art, Band, Choir, Theater, Cheerleading, Magnet Dance, String

High School – Visual Art, Band, Choir, Theater, Technical Theater, Dance, Cheerleading

DeSoto ISD celebrates all students, staff and parents who contribute to the continual success of the music programs and education and helps to bring awards such as the Best Communities in Music Education award to the District.

