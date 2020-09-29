Music Alley Returns To Downtown Mansfield October 17

Music Alley is back in Historic Downtown Mansfield…But You’ll Need A Ticket

The best free music and arts festival in Texas will be rocking the Main Street Bridge with artist booths and vendors lining the streets. This is a great opportunity to get outside and support local merchants while enjoying live music.

Due to state health guidelines the festival is limiting crowd size, so tickets are required.

Your safety is the priority of organizers as they host the best free music and arts festival in Texas. They will be following all state and local guidelines for the event, including mask rules, temperature and wellness checks for all volunteers and performers, plus plenty of room to freely and safely move around.

Country music sensation Randall King is the 2020 headliner! Described by his record label as “One of country’s new crop of modern traditionalists, he’s never lived outside the endless plains of West Texas – and his sound is steeped in their timeless beauty, both gritty and graceful at the same time.”

Randall is one of the top up and comers in the industry, and holy smokes is this guy talented. Recently his music video for his song “Hey Cowgirl” passed 5 Million views on YouTube. Listen to “Hey Cowgirl” and close your eyes, you might hear a little of a young George Strait.

MUSIC ALLEY EVENT SCHEDULE

Main Stage

5:30 PM – David Slick (Juggler & Magician)

6:00 PM – Oba William King (Interactive Musical Storyteller)

6:30 PM – All Funk Radio Show

8:00 PM – Grace Evangelista Hula and Fire Show

8:30 PM – Randall King

Community Stage

4:00 PM – David Slick

4:30 PM – Oba William King

4:45 PM – Destiny Music Studio Singers

6:00 PM – Magnificent Theater Company

7:30 PM – Oba William King

9:30 PM – David Slick LED Light Show

Dance Floor

4:00 PM – Family Dream Center

5:45 PM – Movement Academy

7:00 PM – Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association

8:45 PM – Grace Evangelista Hula and Fire Show

