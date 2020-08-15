Mrs. Marilyn M. Hurtt Obituary, A True Texas Lady

Marilyn Munroe Hurtt was born May 31, 1938 to H. W. and Inez Wilmut Munroe in Lancaster, Texas. She lived in Lancaster, the family moved to Dallas and she attended schools in Oak Cliff and graduated from Sunset High School. Her father was a Dallas ISD principal and administrator, so Marilyn began helping him with filing and office work from the age of twelve. The family was very active in Tyler Street United Methodist Church. She passed from this life peacefully, early Friday evening, August 7, 2020 in Dallas, TX., still active at the business she has owned since 1988.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Thomas D. Munroe in 2015, and her son: William T. “Bill” Ernest in 2008.

Her survivors include her husband: Michael B. Hurtt of DeSoto, her sister: Karen and husband Dr. Dick A. Pafford of Bedford, TX, her grandson: Lucas B. Ernest, sister in law: Sara Munroe, nieces and their husbands: Lynda and Scott Soape of Georgetown and Marsa and Roger Cardinale of Dallas. Great nieces and nephews and their spouses: Taylor Soape and Dr. Ismael Rodriguez of New York City, Jonathan Soape of San Antonio, Mark and Kimberly Pafford of Bedford, TX and Brian and Andi Pafford of Coppell, TX, great nieces and nephews: Andrew, Colin and Brittani Cardinale, Madilyn, Mathew, Max Pafford and Reed and Claire Pafford. Marilyn is also survived by some very special cousins including Mary Ann Viola (who is close like her sister), John Houston, Charles Wilmut, Ben Brownlee, Bill Lemmon, life-long friend, Betty Skinner, and her border collie: Suzy.

Marilyn was a true Texas lady, loving Dr. Pepper, chicken and dressing and blue bonnets. She had so many unique qualities, it is hard to describe. First, and always she was about family, making sure families got together, visited, and knew each other. She gathered all of the history and disseminated it to everyone. So proper, classy, supportive, funny, she was someone you always wanted to talk with or ask for her help. She was driven, intelligent, involved and silently opinionated. Marilyn was always doing something, never idol or watching tv. This was her story her entire life. In 1988, Marilyn and Michael were able to purchase the funeral home in DeSoto that Otis West began in 1965 because of Nelda West and Pierce Monkres. For 32 years, Marilyn’s love for the community has not been only through funeral service, she was First Lady for the Mayor, volunteer, committee member and community advocate. Marilyn was always appropriate and ready to get involved. Proverbs 31 vs 10-31 describes her person exactly. If you ever knew her, had her help you, received one of her famous rum cakes, calendars, cards or flashlights, you saw the spark in her and the joy she drew from making our world a better place, and love she had for people. Those of you that really knew Marilyn were aware of her “Happy Place” she went to recharge. “Tranquility”, the farm in Edom is beautiful country, a mirror lake, sunsets, donkeys, longhorns, deer, birds and especially hummingbirds. Marilyn truly loved nature.

One of the nicest things repeatedly said about Marilyn is “She was like a Mother to Me,” and she loved the horn honks on Hampton Rd.

Her nephews and great nephews will serve as her pallbearers.

We would like to acknowledge her special friends, funeral service professionals and suppliers she has loved by naming many of them as Honorary Pallbearers, including John David Kilgore (her adopted son and dedicated director), Karla Dickey, Shirley Banner, John Finley, Amanda Koch, Bradley Sutton, Warren Adams, Harry Brown, Brandon Blaylock, Terry Woodall, Teresa Hodges, Kent Adair, Tim Jeter, Ronald Hughes, Jr., John Brooks, Retha Brooks, Jesse Castro, Ray Ellison, Dwayne England, Sissy Keeling, Jewel Parrish, Wally and Vicki Hardin, Mark Boyd, Greg Boyd, Allen Jordan, Nancy Barber, Dale Griess, Delilah Terry, Sherry Roundtree, Andy Reed, Scott McDonald, Frank West, Sandra Terry and many more too numerous to list going back to the sixties, seventies, eighties, and nineties, many having gone before, just to name a few.

Also, a special thanks to Bob Adams’ Pharmacy & Staff and Dr. Joe Phipps & Staff for all the love, care and friendships throughout the years.

Visitation for the Friends and Community will be from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at West/Hurtt Funeral Home.

The Celebration of Marilyn’s Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Dallas First Church of the Nazarene, 825 N. Cockrell Hill Rd. @ Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115 with Rev. Larry Williams and Rev. John B. Onstott, officiating.

After the Service a private interment will occur at Wheatland Cemetery in Dallas, TX for the family.

Marilyn had so many charities that she believed in, please make a difference by donating to the Charity of your choice, or her first choice would be the SPCA of Dallas.

***(The Tribute on Monday (8/17) will be shown live on the West/Hurtt Funeral Home facebook page, then added to her obituary for easy access after the service)***

