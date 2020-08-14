Dallas County Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Nine Additional Deaths Reported In Dallas County

Dallas- Dallas County Health and Human Services reportis 885 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 57,313, including 816 confirmed deaths. There are 36 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. This brings the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,505, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional 9 deaths being reported today are the following:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

“Teams are working very hard to prepare for getting you the information you need to make a good decision on school. It is our intention for the committees to report out their recommendations by the middle of next week. We do not know at this point what the recommendations will be as to either the timing of return or the protocols for return, but know that it has the full attention of everyone and is the top priority for us at the moment.

It’s imperative that we continue with masking and that we are one hundred percent effective with masking. Check your mask to see if it’s ill-fitting. If it is, modify it so that it covers you mouth and nose securely. New studies have indicated that the most effective masks are the inexpensive paper surgical masks that are readily available. The second most effective are the cloth masks. Unfortunately, bandanas do little good and neck gaiters may do more harm than good. This style is popular with children, so as we return to school, we need to get the word out as to which masks are most effective.

Remember wearing a mask is not a substitute for six foot distancing. It’s wearing a mask one hundred percent of the time when around others outside your home, maintaining six foot distancing, and performing good hand washing. It’s also avoiding unnecessary outings and any activity where a mask cannot be worn by everyone outside of your home one hundred percent of the time. We’re seeing some good trends due to masking. The trends would get even better if more people would be one hundred percent compliant. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me, so when you choose not to mask in a crowd, you’re choosing to put your convenience over the safety of others,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Save

Comments

comments