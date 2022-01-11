Local Venues Postpone Shows Due to COVID Outbreak

Facebook

A number of local venues are postponing productions due to the rise of COVID cases in North Texas.

Garland Civic Theatre’s production of “Wait Until Dark” has been rescheduled. The show will now take place April 29-May 15, 2022. Garland Civic’s next show at the Granville Art Center will be “Something Rotten,” March 11-27, 2022. For more information, please visit garlandcivic.org.

**

Lucinda Williams concerts at The Kessler Theatre in Oak Cliff are postponed from Jan. 24-25 to April 25-26. The following announcement was made by the popular singer/songwriter’s agent: “For the safety of audiences, staff, crew, and artists, Lucinda Williams has reluctantly made the decision to reschedule the upcoming January 24 & 25 shows at The Kessler Theater to Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26.”

Additional Local Venues

We also received an announcement from The Firehouse Theatre: “Due to the current virus surge in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and out of an abundance of caution regarding the public health concerns for our artists and audiences, The Firehouse Theatre is postponing its upcoming production of Violet. While no staff or company members have tested positive, the peak number of cases are predicted to occur during its originally scheduled dates of February 3-20.”

“Violet” has been rescheduled with new performance dates of September 8-25. The Box Office will contact all current ticket holders over the next two weeks to reschedule. Patrons with questions can email the ticket office at [email protected]

MIDDLETOWN at the Eisemann Center

“Middletown,’ presented by GFour productions at the Eisemann Center and starring Cindy Williams, is also rescheduled. Their announcement reads, “With the safety and health of our cast, crew and audiences in mind, due to the current COVID situation, GFour Productions has announced the postponement of the 2022 MIDDLETOWN national tour until further notice. This postponement includes the February 9-27 performances at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. All MIDDLETOWN ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund from the Eisemann Center Ticket Office. No action by ticket holders is required.”

So far, no postponement announcement has been made by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) over their pending presentation of the national touring company of the multi-award winning musical “Hadestown” at the Winspear Opera House Jan. 18-31.